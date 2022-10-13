Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Utah's Cookie War Heats Up in Court – and on Social Media
Crumbl Cookies is suing smaller competitors Crave and Dirty Dough, claiming their brands and packaging are too similar to Crumbl's. The defendants dismissed Crumbl's claims as half-baked. Dirty Dough, whose sales have increased, fired back with commercials mocking Crumbl. Crave says it also has seen sales jump. There's a war...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Schumer Says He and Pelosi Were ‘Resolute' About Calling in the Military to Stop ‘Hooligans' on Jan. 6
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke Sunday about his experience during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Schumer said he, Speaker Pelosi and other members of Congress "were resolute" about calling in the military and continuing the electoral vote count. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke Sunday about his experience...
Union president: Malden teachers to strike after reaching impasse in negotiations
The Malden Education Association will become the second teacher’s union to strike Monday after a union representative told Boston 25 the Malden teachers and school system could not reach a deal on a new contract Sunday night. According to MEA President Deb Gesualdo, the teachers and representatives from the...
Herschel Walker Doubles Down on Cop Badge: ‘It’s Real’
U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has defiantly claimed again that the cop badge he pulled out at Friday’s debate is real and that he has been “working with law enforcement for years” including training, leadership, and health and wellness programs.After copping heat online for the stunt, where he was criticized for producing a prop during the debate, the Georgia Republican sat down with NBC News’ Kristen Welker for an interview airing in part Monday on Today. In it, he says he has an “honorary sheriff badge” for Chatham County, Johnson County, and Cobb County with “limited rights.”Raphael Warnock: “One thing...
