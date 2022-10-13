ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

More than 300K ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills that look like candy seized in the Bronx, authorities say

By Maura Grunlund
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Intercepted phone calls by DEA agents allow glimpse into alleged $24M oxycodone distribution ring run by Staten Island doctor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Intercepted phone calls by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents provide insight into an alleged oxycodone distribution ring that authorities say was masterminded by a Staten Island doctor and based out of the doctor’s office in Brooklyn. Prosecutors have linked the office to Dr. Somsri...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Local official takes offense to Staten Islander’s donation of Trump gear to asylum seekers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After Staten Island immigrant service organizations put out a call for assistance last week requesting donations of warm clothing for the hundreds of asylum seekers who are being temporarily housed in a Travis hotel, many borough residents responded, offering up gently used coats, sweatshirts and more. But others used the show of goodwill to make a political statement.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darcel Clark
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island drug raid nets man who once avoided jail in friend’s shooting death

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A drug raid in Stapleton led to the arrest of a man who was convicted as a teen five years ago in the death of a friend during gunplay in New Dorp. Thomas Dembinski, 24, of Ninth Avenue in Manhattan, and Derry Tindale, 34, were arrested on Sept. 22 after police executed a search warrant at Tindale’s home on Tompkins Avenue, according to the criminal complaint, which was based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Peter Luger lost its Michelin star while no Staten Island restaurants have yet to earn one | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two weeks ago, the Michelin Guide administrators hosted a party on the 101st floor of Hudson Yards at Peak Restaurant for the New York City Michelin Star Reveal. That on its own was a dizzying experience. But for those of us brought up in the restaurant world, the night launched itself into another stratosphere with real life kitchen rock stars in the room like (pant, pant) Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Fentanyl#Rainbow#Upper Manhattan#Xanax#Tec 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Staten Island Advance

Four Staten Islanders appointed to new commission to cut red tape for NYC small business owners

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Islanders are among a team of 50 business professionals across the city who will sit on the newly-formed Small Business Advisory Commission. The commission, formed under the auspices of The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), was designed to forge strong partnerships with the city’s business community and slash through regulatory barriers to accelerate economic recovery following the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy