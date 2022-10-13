Read full article on original website
Proposed large homeless centers spark city, county fight
Wheeler wants Multnomah County to pay for three 500-bed 'campuses' opposed by Kafoury.Portland and Multnomah County leaders are fighting in the press over the best way to end unsanctioned homeless camps. Mayor Ted Wheeler will reportedly announce a plan that creates three managed 500-bed homeless "campuses" next week. He and Commissioner Dan Ryan have sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury asking that the county pay for them. "The city of Portland and Multnomah County have overlapping geographic bounds, and we must be clear on the responsibilities our respective charters identify. Therefore, it is...
ClarkCountyToday
County to hold public meeting on proposed updates to wetland, fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas on Oct. 27
VANCOUVER – Clark County is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Thu., Oct. 27 to present the list of proposed code amendments to Clark County Code sections 40.440, Habitat Conservation and 40.450 Wetland Protection codes for the Critical Areas Ordinance update in accordance with the Growth Management Act, RCW 36.70A. Participants will be provided an overview of the proposed amendments and adoption process before sharing questions and comments.
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
Report: Mayor Wheeler to propose camping ban across Portland and build mega-camps as an alternative
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to propose the banning of unsanctioned camping across Portland and build large sanctioned homeless camping areas as an alternative, according to a Willamette Week report. The mayor wants three 500-person homeless "campuses" with each campus divided into four 125-person camps, the...
Hundreds ‘Light the Night’ in Portland’s South Waterfront
Once again hundreds of cancer survivors, their friends and family gathered along Portland's South Waterfront to Light the Night.
kptv.com
1,000 homes now under evacuation from Nakia Creek Fire
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Nakia Creek Fire is spreading rapidly with dry, windy conditions and fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations on Sunday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke containment lines and is moving towards the west and southwest. A larger level 3, “go now” evacuation order is in effect as seen in the photo below. The level 1, “get ready” evacuation now extends to the city of Camas and the Columbia River.
Betsy Johnson to Biden: ‘Tina’s tent cities get cleaned up a little’ with presidential visit
Unaffiliated Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson took shots at her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt while welcoming President Joe Biden to Portland via social media on Oct. 14.
q13fox.com
Nakia Creek Fire near Vancouver breaks containment, evacuations ordered
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. - The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has broken containment lines, and residents living within 3.5 miles are being told to evacuate their homes immediately. The wildfire is burning nine miles northeast of Camas, and broke containment. Anyone living within 3.5 miles is under a...
Crews battling 80-acre wildfire near Fishhawk Lake in Clatsop State Forest
An estimated 80-acre fire has sprung up in Clatsop State Forest, the Oregon Department of Forestry said.
Parts of Oregon have smokiest air in the nation, as state issues air quality advisory that includes Portland
Warm, dry autumn weather and persistent Northwest wildfires have created the worst air quality in the nation in parts of Oregon – prompting officials to issue an advisory Friday that includes Portland and the Willamette Valley. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality warned that smoky air could linger into...
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
Biden to ask for $10K donations at Kotek fundraiser meet-and-greet
Biden is coming to raise campaign cash for Tina Kotek's run for the governor's seat with a private fundraiser set for Saturday morning. Biden is asking guests to give $10,000 per couple to Kotek's campaign they'd like a meet and greet and photo with him.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
clayconews.com
SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED
PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
kykn.com
Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition
The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
Authorities: Man arrested for eluding deputies, believed he wouldn’t be pursued
A Vancouver man was arrested after ignoring several traffic rules and attempting to escape a police chase on Friday night, which resulted in a crash, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
opb.org
Larch Mountain fire continues growing in Clark County, prompting warnings to be ready to evacuate
About a hundred homes in eastern Clark County are under Level 1 — ‘be ready’ — evacuation orders because of the fire on Larch Mountain. Officials say just over a dozen homes are under Level 2 — ‘get set’ — orders. The...
kptv.com
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
