Clark County, WA

Lake Oswego Review

Proposed large homeless centers spark city, county fight

Wheeler wants Multnomah County to pay for three 500-bed 'campuses' opposed by Kafoury.Portland and Multnomah County leaders are fighting in the press over the best way to end unsanctioned homeless camps. Mayor Ted Wheeler will reportedly announce a plan that creates three managed 500-bed homeless "campuses" next week. He and Commissioner Dan Ryan have sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury asking that the county pay for them. "The city of Portland and Multnomah County have overlapping geographic bounds, and we must be clear on the responsibilities our respective charters identify. Therefore, it is...
PORTLAND, OR
ClarkCountyToday

County to hold public meeting on proposed updates to wetland, fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas on Oct. 27

VANCOUVER – Clark County is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Thu., Oct. 27 to present the list of proposed code amendments to Clark County Code sections 40.440, Habitat Conservation and 40.450 Wetland Protection codes for the Critical Areas Ordinance update in accordance with the Growth Management Act, RCW 36.70A. Participants will be provided an overview of the proposed amendments and adoption process before sharing questions and comments.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.

Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

1,000 homes now under evacuation from Nakia Creek Fire

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Nakia Creek Fire is spreading rapidly with dry, windy conditions and fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations on Sunday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke containment lines and is moving towards the west and southwest. A larger level 3, “go now” evacuation order is in effect as seen in the photo below. The level 1, “get ready” evacuation now extends to the city of Camas and the Columbia River.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Nakia Creek Fire near Vancouver breaks containment, evacuations ordered

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. - The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has broken containment lines, and residents living within 3.5 miles are being told to evacuate their homes immediately. The wildfire is burning nine miles northeast of Camas, and broke containment. Anyone living within 3.5 miles is under a...
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court

Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED

PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition

The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
PORTLAND, OR

