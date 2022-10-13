Read full article on original website
Sarah Healan
3d ago
I hope they put him in general population they do not put him in a cell by himself and I hope the good old boys have a good old time
Reply(1)
6
Jeanne Nuzzo
3d ago
I am so sorry that justice didn’t happen for all the families are hurting I feel for you very good speech
Reply
3
Related
Prosecutors say 'a crime may have been committed' after a Parkland juror said she was threatened by another juror during deliberations
The jury in the trial for the Parkland shooter recommended he be sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.
WPBF News 25
Parkland juror: we didn't let down the families. Florida law did.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One of the jurors in the sentencing trial of the Parkland shooter said things got ugly in the jury room during deliberations. Melody Vanoy said she was one of three jurors who voted to give the shooter in life in prison rather than the death penalty.
Click10.com
Parkland pain: Verdict ‘sucker punched us,’ sent message that ‘you can get away with murder’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With their emotions still raw, Christopher Hixon’s widow and Joaquin Oliver’s father struggled to understand how any juror would decide that life in prison without the possibility of parole was an appropriate punishment for the perpetrator of the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Bay News 9
Trial delayed in killer-clown case after new disclosure
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The trial of a Florida woman accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed following the disclosure of a law enforcement file containing information about other clown-sighting leads at the time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkland jury chose to make Nikolas Cruz ‘suffer’ with life sentence & inmates will view him as ‘trophy worth killing’
THE jury overseeing the trial of Parkland Massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz chose to spare him from execution because they believe he'd suffer more behind bars, legal experts say. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and hurting 17 others during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day 2018.
Click10.com
BSO investigates juror’s report of ‘threat’ during Parkland shooter’s case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that there is an investigation at the Broward County courthouse after the Broward State Attorney’s Office provided information about a complaint from a juror in the Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase. Prosecutors filed a motion...
Jury foreman: 'It didn't go the way I would have liked'
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The foreman of the jury that weighed whether Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to life or death said after the verdict that he was not in favor of the jury's decision to impose a life sentence but three others were.CBS4 reporter Peter D'Oench spoke to foreman Benjamin Thomas, 43, outside his Broward County home after he returned from the courthouse."I don't like how it turned out but it's how the jury system works," he said. "It really came down to a juror who felt he was mentally ill, and because of that she didn't feel he deserved...
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Office Investigating After Alleged Parkland Juror Threat
The judge overseeing the Parkland school shooting trial will allow an investigation after one of the jurors reported that she felt threatened by a fellow juror. Broward prosecutors filed a motion Thursday night that said that after gunman Nikolas Cruz was given a life sentence Thursday, "Juror X" called the prosecutor's office and reported that "during deliberations, she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room."
RELATED PEOPLE
fox35orlando.com
Parkland shooting verdict: Florida leaders react to jury recommending life in prison for Nikolas Cruz
PARKLAND, Fla. - After a Florida jury rejected the death penalty and recommended life in prison without parole for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, state leaders and lawmakers are speaking out. Charlie Crist, candidate for governor of Florida, released the following statement. "There are crimes for which the only just...
Gov. DeSantis ‘disappointed’ in Cruz life sentence
TALLAHHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he was “very disappointed” after a jury rejected the death penalty and recommended that Nikolas Cruz serve life in prison for murdering 17 people in 2018 at a Parkland High School. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree...
BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Parkland high school shooting: Jurors recommend life sentence for Nikolas Cruz
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jurors on Thursday recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz, who last year pleaded guilty to killing 17 people and injuring 17 others in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Jurors began deliberations on Wednesday after hearing several weeks of testimony in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Many of Pembroke Park’s newest cops were fired or pushed out from old jobs, records show
Many cops who left under a cloud from their police jobs — who were fired or forced out by their old departments — are now back on duty, welcomed in by Pembroke Park, a small town determined to create a new police department, a South Florida Sun Sentinel review has found. The Pembroke Park Police Department last month acknowledged it didn’t subject all of its officers to full, customary ...
Baby girl's death from drug intoxication leads to woman's arrest on aggravated manslaughter charge
BOYNTON BEACH — A 32-year-old woman is facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child following the death of a baby girl in March. Boynton Beach police arrested Kelly Ann Kirwan this week, alleging that a child under her care died from ingesting drugs. A police report indicates that Kirwan has addresses both in Boynton Beach and in New Jersey.
DeSantis draws big crowd as he campaigns in heavily Democratic Broward
Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office. The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard. They cheered when he arrived, when he ...
SHOOTING IN DELRAY BEACH LEAVES TEEN INJURED
UPDATE: FOUR SHOT IN DELRAY BEACH SATURDAY NIGHT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 11:40 a.m. — Delray Beach Police just released this statement: Delray Beach police are investigating two unrelated shootings that happened Saturday night. At 8 p.m., a man was shot in a car near the 1500-block of SW 3rd Court. He was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 people shot in 2 unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night
Four people were injured in two unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night. One victim was left in critical condition.
Life in prison: Man sentenced for 2019 Lake Worth homicide
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Lantana-area man to life in prison in the December 2019 fatal shooting of another man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Jonathan Major, 38, guilty in August of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the Dec. 19, 2019 death of Saeed Christopher Wallace of Boca Raton.
cbs12.com
Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
Fred Guttenberg, Parkland Parents In Tears After Killer Avoids Death Penalty After Massacre Of Kids
Following the sentencing of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 24, to life without parole for his massacre of 17 people (14 children) in 2018, parents of the young victims came forward to blast the decision to spare him the death penalty. Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old child was gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14 of that year, immediately took to Twitter in the aftermath of the October 12 decision. “If this is true, any juror issue must be investigated. This is not how justice should served,” he tweeted alongside a link to an article in Mediaite. Fred continued his thoughts in a 23-tweet essay, saying in part that the experience left him, “in tears.” “For now, I am glad that this is over and that my family and I will finally be able to visit Jaime at the cemetery,” he wrote.
Comments / 12