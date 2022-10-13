ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Staten Island Advance

Giants’ Wink Martindale loves blitzing — but that might be recipe for disaster vs. Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

Wink Martindale, the Giants’ defensive coordinator, loves taking an aggressive approach. He blitzes a ton, while trying to terrorize opposing quarterbacks. But his players also say he is egoless. So on a couple levels, they don’t expect him to make Sunday’s home game against the Ravens and Lamar Jackson a personal battle.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Eagles survive scare against Cowboys, remain perfect at 6-0

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. On Sunday night, the Eagles survived a second-half scare but ultimately downed the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, 26-17, to improve to 6-0 on the season. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles continued their trend of strong second-quarter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
