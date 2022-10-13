Read full article on original website
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
2urbangirls.com
Another Inglewood Unified administrator abandons the district
Inglewood Unified School District has announced the departure of Dr. Art Cunha who is following County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres out of Inglewood effective Oct. 31. Dear Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) Staff,. As part of our commitment to keep the community informed, I would like to share that Dr....
Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
knock-la.com
Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer
In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach mayoral candidate caught misrepresenting his lobbying activities
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years most recently in the city of Carson.
spectrumnews1.com
Eunisses Hernandez on path forward after leaked recording scandal
LOS ANGELES — The regularly scheduled Los Angeles City Council meetings did not happen last week as reverberations of racist remarks in a leaked recorded conversation continued to shake Angelenos to their core. Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who was heard on those recordings along with Council...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood sued for breach of contract for Century Blvd. Mobilization Improvement Project
The city of Inglewood is being sued by a vendor for breach of contract, violating state requirements for “good faith and fair dealing” in construction contracts, providing defective plans, withholding retention money, and failing to fully compensate for work performed for the Century Blvd. Mobilization Improvement Project 3.
Racist remarks in leaked audio could lead to redistricting changes in LA political maps
The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired and could have broader legal and political consequences.
Protesters call for 2 LA councilmembers to resign amid scandal over racist remarks
Anger and frustration continue to mount in Los Angeles as activists and city officials call for the resignation of two City Council members caught making racist comments in a leaked recording.
2urbangirls.com
Latino Contractor Alleges Discrimination, Whistleblower Retaliation by Firm
LOS ANGELES – A former job boss for the general contractor hired to do a $150 million modernization project at Beverly Hills High School is suing his former employer, alleging he was subjected to disparate treatment because he is a Latino and also wrongfully fired in March in retaliation for exposing cost overruns and safety issues.
kcrw.com
Oaxacan Angelenos confront racist words from City Council members
Former City Council President Nury Martinez attacked LA’s large Oaxacan community in a leaked recording. Oaxacan Angelenos share their reactions and how they want local government to make amends. LA County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan explains where you can submit your completed ballot — and how to track it —...
theregistrysocal.com
Meta Housing Corporation Breaks Ground on 46-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, Calif., – Meta Housing Corporation, a Los Angeles-based developer, in partnership with The Foundation for Affordable Housing, has announced the groundbreaking of Lucena on Court, a five-story, 46-unit affordable housing community for individuals and families in the Historic Filipinotown community of Los Angeles, California. Once completed, the...
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Guaranteed $1,000 Monthly For Three Years
Los Angeles County's new pilot program will give $1,000 monthly for three years. (source) The program known as TAYportunity will randomly select 300 youths between the ages of 18 and 24. (source)
LA Sheriff says his department is being defunded - others disagree. Here's what data and experts say
Most of the more than 100 agencies analyzed by ABC7 saw increases of at least 2% in their budgets. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is no exception.
Long Beach residents say LA Metro's end-of-line policy contributes to city's homeless crisis
Some Long Beach residents and business owners have reached a breaking point dealing with the city's homeless crisis.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Wells Fargo Building Tenants Fighting Eviction
On Aug. 15, Ryan Fox held a ribbon cutting for her 4th floor office at 433 North Camden Drive, a milestone for her real estate business, The Fox Group Enterprises, that featured attendees like Mayor Lili Bosse. Sixteen days later Fox — and every other 4th floor tenant — received...
ca.gov
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
