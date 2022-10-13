Now that we are in Fall full swing here in Hagerstown, I guess it's time I share. I grew up living next door to my grandparents. No lie, the best grandparents anyone could ask for. My grandfather was a Korean War vet, who loved to eat. The term "Foodie", he was the perfect living example of it. I guess it could be one of the main reasons he married my grandmother. She made wedding cakes out of her kitchen as a side gig until she physically couldn't do it anymore. This woman made wedding cakes for almost everyone in our small town that got married. Whenever I could, I would be in her kitchen right beside her helping. Grandma would tell us what was next in the recipe and literally let us mix the cakes and Icing. By the time I was 8, I could do laundry, cook a full meal, and make dessert because of her.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO