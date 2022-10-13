Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested a woman for domestic assault after she went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Columbia Police investigated a shooting in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. According to CPD, officers determined shots had been fired but could not locate a victim. Officers did The post Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia woman injured, arrested after shots fired incident
COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman was injured with gunshot wounds and later arrested after a shots fired incident early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, the incident happened in the 200 block of E Texas Ave around 3 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene...
Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CPD identifies Columbia woman killed with claw hammer
The Columbia woman who was beaten to death with a claw hammer at a home on High Quest drive has been identified as Patricia Kelly. Columbia Police made a positive identification on Thursday. It took several days, due to the severity of the victim’s injuries. Lieutenant Rick Horrell, who heads CPD’s criminal investigations division, is thanking everyone who came forward with information.
Barricaded suspect in Columbia, police on scene
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police posted to Facebook Friday morning about a barricaded suspect on North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia. They asked the public to avoid the area. We are working to get more information on the incident and will post more updates here as they become available.
Columbia woman killed with claw hammer could barely walk, court documents say
Graphic court documents say a claw hammer was used to kill a frail, disabled woman at a home on High Quest drive in north Columbia. It’s still unclear from the court documents when the victim was killed. Boone County prosecutors have charged 37-year-old Adam Conner of Columbia with second...
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
VIDEO: One man in the hospital following Friday shooting in Columbia
Columbia police say the victim is in stable condition. They are working on developing leads on suspects.
UPDATE: Man still barricaded in west Columbia apartment
A suspect remains barricaded inside an apartment in west Columbia at this hour, near heavily-traveled North Stadium. Columbia police assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the suspect remains barricaded, adding that the SWAT unit and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are on-scene. This area is near a Simmons Bank, a gas station and a Scooter’s Coffee.
Barricaded man surrenders after police deploy gas
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody on suspicion of Domestic Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon after he barricaded himself in a residence on North Stadium Boulevard in Columbia for several hours. According to Columbia Police, officers...
Mizzou student to be arraigned today in hazing case
COLUMBIA, Mo. – One of the Mizzou students charged in a hazing case will be arraigned in Columbia Friday. A grand jury indicted ten members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on hazing charges. 19-year-old Danny Santulli is in a wheelchair, blind, and unable to speak following the incident. Court documents show he attended pledge dad […]
Moniteau County man gets additional six years for stealing truck loaded with firearms
A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to the remainder of his charges. Daniel Purnell of Clarksburg on Friday pleaded down in Moniteau County court to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When Purnell was originally arrested in April, deputies reported finding methamphetamine in his possession. Purnell was sentenced to a total of six years on all five counts.
Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 9:00 p.m Friday near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Street. All entrances to the roundabout were closed off while police investigated and re-opened Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak said officers were in the area for an unrelated reason The post Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified Patricia Kelly as the woman whose body was found in a closet on High Quest Drive earlier this week. Adam Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. "We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in The post Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover man was flown to University Hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 135 south of Whispering Timbers Road at 3:30 a.m on Saturday. 44-year-old John Waugh was driving in his 2007 Chevrolet Uplander when The post Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
Elderly mother & son lose everything in Pettis County house fire
A Pettis County man and his elderly mother lose everything in a fire that started in a piece of farm equipment. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an area northeast of LaMonte on Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. to respond to a small fire ignited on an agricultural implement. The operator was able to escape and extinguish the fire before crews arrived. But sparks from the original fire spread to nearby vegetation and quickly spread.
Man Wanted In Miller County Now Wanted In Moniteau County As Well
A man on parole who has outstanding warrants in Miller County for stealing, burglary and resisting arrest is now also being sought by the Moniteau County Sheriffs Department for a theft earlier this week. Sheriff Tony Wheatley says the suspect Timmy Ray Whittle faces new charges of tampering with a...
Domestic assault arrest
A Lake Ozark man who was already on probation for domestic assault is facing a new charge following alleged incidents that happened on October 4th. According to paperwork filed by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that her ex-boyfriend identified as 56-year-old Rodney McLaughlin had assaulted her. The victim said that she was going to leave to conduct business at the bank, but McLaughlin didn’t want her to leave and attempted to stop her. She said he grabbed her arm and struck her multiple times in the face with his fist. McLaughlin is in custody and appeared via Webex for a hearing, and will have a bond hearing on October 19th on the newest charge of domestic assault.
