citysuntimes.com
Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale to host OktoberWest Festival Oct. 15
Clap your hands and stomp your feet as the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale hosts its inaugural OktoberWest Festival, a signature Kierland After Dark Event. OktoberWest will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 10 p.m. on the Pittman Lawn of the popular Scottsdale resort. The festival will feature...
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: 41st Phoenix Pride Festival this weekend
More than 50,000 festivalgoers are expected throughout the weekend for the 41st Phoenix Pride Festival. The event begins Saturday, Oct. 15 at noon and goes until 9 p.m. It continues on Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon to 9 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.
citysuntimes.com
Ginnys Kitchen is officially open for business
Ginnys Kitchen in Scottsdale is open for business and marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4. “Officially official, the grand ribbon ceremony says so,” the restaurant shared in a social media post after the ceremony. “We are open for business and so ready for this community to make us your new stomping grounds.”
citysuntimes.com
Maricopa County Home & Garden Show brings Street of Dreams to WestWorld this weekend; specials Oct. 16
The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returned to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend and there is still time to enjoy the event through Sunday, Oct. 16. Featuring hundreds of home improvement vendors, tiny homes, holiday lighting, unique copper skillets and kitchen accessories,...
citysuntimes.com
Lil' Town Butcher recognized by Chamber
Lil’ Town Butcher, a diner and butcher shop, was officially welcomed into the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 12. Family-owned and operated, Lil’ Town Butcher is a full-service butcher shop that offers a large selection of quality, all-natural meats including beef, poultry, pork, exotics and fish. The shop, which operates under the motto “Come as a stranger, leave as a friend,” aims to provide great quality service and products to the community.
citysuntimes.com
Maricopa Community Colleges highlighted in inaugural Spanish-language episode of ‘The College Tour’
The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD), with 10 individually accredited colleges throughout the Greater Phoenix area, will offer four-year degrees in fall 2023, pending approval from the Higher Learning Commission, and begin competing with some of the nation’s most established universities. With nearly 100,000 students, MCCCD understands its worth and isn’t afraid to reshape the traditional narrative of higher education. To prove it, MCCCD is the first institution of higher education to produce a Spanish language episode of “The College Tour,” an Amazon Prime Video series that offers potential students an inside look at what life is truly like at some of the nation’s largest universities.
citysuntimes.com
Celestial Artisan Meadery welcomed into Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce
Celestial Artisan Meadery was welcomed into the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 22. Blending modern techniques and innovative flavors, while honoring the ancient traditions of mead making, the Celestial Artisan Meadery offers a variety of quality honey wines and ciders. It is located at 100 E. St., Suite 100, in Carefree.
citysuntimes.com
ADOT: Weekend freeway travel advisory in the Phoenix area
Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, Oct. 14-17, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes, especially for travel to or from the Tucson or Casa Grande areas on Interstate 10. Weather permitting,...
citysuntimes.com
Carefree fire services: Upgrade to a Cadillac or stick with old faithful
The Town of Carefree will host five public open houses at various locations over the coming weeks to review the town’s options for fire and emergency services and hear from residents about what they want to do. "These workshops will educate attendees on the current level of service enjoyed...
