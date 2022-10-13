ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Chesapeake American Indian Festival

All are welcome at this family-friendly event featuring Native American song, dance, food, and crafts!. Where: Chesapeake City Park, 900 City Park Drive, Chesapeake VA. When: October 22-23, 2022. Saturday from 10am-6pm. Sunday from 10am-5pm.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Yorktown Day Celebration

Don't miss the annual celebration in Yorktown, marking the last major military action of the American Revolution!. Where: The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, Yorktown Battlefield and Historic Yorktown, VA. When: Saturday through Wednesday, October...
YORKTOWN, VA

