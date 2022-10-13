ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theviolinchannel.com

NYU's Steinhardt School of Music Appoints New Violin Professor

Violinist Ida Bieler will join the string faculty, effective immediately. As an educator, violinist Ida Bieler has held professorship positions at Frankfurt’s Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst, Robert Schumann Hochschule Düsseldorf, and a Visiting Professorship at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. Currently,...
theviolinchannel.com

Brooklyn Academy of Music Announces New Artist-in-Residence

As of January 1, 2023, American bass-baritone Davóne Tines will become the institution’s first artist-in-residence in over ten years. For this role, Davóne Tines will engage in independent and related projects with the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). He succeeds artists previously in the position, including Alvin Ailey, Twyla Tharp, Chelsea Theater Center, and 651 Arts.
