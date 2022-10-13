As of January 1, 2023, American bass-baritone Davóne Tines will become the institution’s first artist-in-residence in over ten years. For this role, Davóne Tines will engage in independent and related projects with the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). He succeeds artists previously in the position, including Alvin Ailey, Twyla Tharp, Chelsea Theater Center, and 651 Arts.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO