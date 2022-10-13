Read full article on original website
WATCH: Sam Lafferty scores 2 shorthanded goals in 2:08
The Blackhawks had a tough time scoring in the preseason after being shut out in three of six games, and they also failed to score an even-strength goal in their first two games of the regular season. Offense is clearly going to be hard to come by this year. But...
Kane gives Richardson game puck for first win as Hawks coach
The Blackhawks rallied from 2-0 down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday at SAP Center for their first win of the 2022-23 season, a nice way to wrap up a three-game road trip after dropping their first two contests. Sam Lafferty scored two shorthanded goals in a...
Duncan Keith among Oilers' new hires for 2022-23 season
It looks like the Oilers aren’t playing around this season. Edmonton announced new hockey operations staff members for the 2022-23 season on Friday. Duncan Keith will serve as Player Development Consultant and Milan Tichy will serve as Director of Amateur European Scouting. Keith, a former defenseman, retired from the...
Jason Dickinson records 3 points, shines in Hawks debut
Jason Dickinson was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Vancouver Canucks five days before Opening Night, but he missed the first two games of the regular season due to visa issues. On Saturday, Dickinson joined his new team in San Jose and made his Chicago debut against the Sharks. And...
Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract
All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed a two-way contract to stick with his fourth NBA team. Antetokounmpo, 24, will...
Former Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter dies at 69
Former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter spent five of his 12 big-league seasons with the Cubs, signing as an amateur free agent before debuting in 1976. He played for the Cubs from 1976-80, making four consecutive All-Star teams while winning the 1979 NL Cy Young Award.
When do the Chicago Bears play next?
The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
Who will win the 2023 Vezina Trophy?
A brand new NHL season is underway, and that means it’s time to start keeping tabs on our favorite goaltenders. From Igor Shesterkin to Marc-Andre Fleury, we have seen some impressive performances from goalies in the past few years. Shesterkin took home the Vezina Trophy, the award given annually to the league’s best goalie, during the 2021-22 season with the New York Rangers and Fleury earned the accolade during the 2020-21 season with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Murphy gets restitched after taking puck to face again
LAS VEGAS — If you think you might be having a tough week, Connor Murphy would like a word. On Tuesday, Murphy took a puck to the face on the practice before the Blackhawks' season-opener in Colorado and left the ice with a towel over his mouth. His lip busted open and he needed to get stitched up.
Caruso isn't stressing All-Defense, but: 'It'd be nice'
Alex Caruso is one of the league's premier defenders — there is no argument. And yet, the Chicago Bulls guard has not to this point received recognition for his efforts in the form of an All-Defensive team selection. Is achieving that a goal for Caruso?. "It’d be nice," Caruso...
NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
Jason Peters clarifies his comments on Eagles fans
Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for some comments he made about Philadelphia Eagles fans, and the star offensive lineman was not pleased with how they were interpreted. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with the Eagles. With the Cowboys traveling to Philly...
Eagles announce uniform combination for home matchup vs. Cowboys in Week 6
The Eagles announced their uniform combination for the Week 6 showdown against Dallas, and the team went with the winning formula. This season, Philadelphia is 3-0 when wearing the midnight green-on-white jersey combination. Fans were calling for the Eagles to unveil the all-black helmet and jersey combination at Lincoln Financial Field.
Alex Caruso describes thrill of playing with Lonzo Ball
Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball's camaraderie stretches back to their time in Los Angles playing for the Lakers. Now with the Chicago Bulls, they have reinstated indestructible chemistry, especially on the defensive end. Caruso sees a lot of the same traits in each of their games. "We have a lot...
In search of complete game, Packers find complete failure vs. Jets
The Green Bay Packers entered Week 6 in search of the elusive complete game from the offense, defense and special teams. What Matt LaFleur’s team found on Sunday against the New York Jets qualified as the exact opposite: complete failure. Breakdowns from the offense, defense and special teams all...
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. The NBA released a statement with the news on Saturday and said Mutombo is in “great spirits.”. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,” the...
