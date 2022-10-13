ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

NBC Sports Chicago

Duncan Keith among Oilers' new hires for 2022-23 season

It looks like the Oilers aren’t playing around this season. Edmonton announced new hockey operations staff members for the 2022-23 season on Friday. Duncan Keith will serve as Player Development Consultant and Milan Tichy will serve as Director of Amateur European Scouting. Keith, a former defenseman, retired from the...
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract

All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed a two-way contract to stick with his fourth NBA team. Antetokounmpo, 24, will...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter dies at 69

Former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter spent five of his 12 big-league seasons with the Cubs, signing as an amateur free agent before debuting in 1976. He played for the Cubs from 1976-80, making four consecutive All-Star teams while winning the 1979 NL Cy Young Award.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

When do the Chicago Bears play next?

The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Who will win the 2023 Vezina Trophy?

A brand new NHL season is underway, and that means it’s time to start keeping tabs on our favorite goaltenders. From Igor Shesterkin to Marc-Andre Fleury, we have seen some impressive performances from goalies in the past few years. Shesterkin took home the Vezina Trophy, the award given annually to the league’s best goalie, during the 2021-22 season with the New York Rangers and Fleury earned the accolade during the 2020-21 season with the Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL
#Nhl#Ice Rink#Madison Square Garden
SkySports

NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
NFL
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. The NBA released a statement with the news on Saturday and said Mutombo is in “great spirits.”. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,” the...
NBA
