A brand new NHL season is underway, and that means it’s time to start keeping tabs on our favorite goaltenders. From Igor Shesterkin to Marc-Andre Fleury, we have seen some impressive performances from goalies in the past few years. Shesterkin took home the Vezina Trophy, the award given annually to the league’s best goalie, during the 2021-22 season with the New York Rangers and Fleury earned the accolade during the 2020-21 season with the Vegas Golden Knights.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO