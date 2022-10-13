Read full article on original website
Arkansas second-grader awarded for saving his best friend's life
PARIS, Ark. — Paris Elementary School honored second-grader Jase Brown on Thursday, calling him a hero for his quick thinking after a scooter accident on October 6. This week is Spirit Week for the students and Thursday coincidentally was dress like your favorite Disney or superhero character day. Little did the students know, they had a hero of their own in the school auditorium.
Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas
Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
University of Arkansas chancellor search narrowed to two finalists
The search for the next University of Arkansas chancellor is down to two candidates, but names of the two finalists are not being released, according to a statement issued Friday (Oct. 14) by the University of Arkansas System. UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt announced Sept. 2 that four finalists...
Oktoberfest all over downtown Fort Smith Saturday
It’s fall, y’all, and Fort Smith is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration all over town on Oct. 15. Started in 2016, “the goal of this event is to bring synergy, a sense of community with family friendly activities and economic impact to the downtown Fort Smith area,” says Deana Griffith, a director with the sponsoring organization, the Fort Smith Downtown Business Association.
Arkansas officials break ground on I-49 expansion in Barling
BARLING, Ark — Thursday, Oct. 13, was a historic day many Arkansans have been looking forward to for a long time. Officials broke ground on the Interstate-49 extension from Barling to Alma. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says it hopes the 13.6-mile extension will be done by the...
Washington County sheriffs looking for missing woman
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says Mendenhall has been found. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that was last seen Friday night. According to a social media post, Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall, 26, was last seen on October 14 by her husband in […]
This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track
This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Fort Smith police looking for aggravated robbery suspect
Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in the 7500 block of Jenny Lind Road on October 15.
Crawford County sheriff’s office faces second use-of-force lawsuit after Mulberry incident
FORT SMITH — One of the Crawford County sheriff’s deputies facing a lawsuit over an arrest captured in a video that went viral in August was sued Friday by a woman claiming he also used excessive force against her during an arrest about two months earlier. Attorneys Adam...
Meet the ghost that haunts the stage of King Opera House
VAN BUREN, Arkansas — Halloween is almost here and what better way to get ready than exploring some of Arkansas' haunted tales?. In Van Buren, King Opera House has a lot of spooky stories surrounding a former actor who has still been performing from beyond the grave. The King...
Former Waldron PD sergeant and Scott County Sheriff receive charges from February arrest
A former Waldron police sergeant and the Scott County Sheriff have been charged after an Arkansas State Police investigation of a February arrest has been reviewed through video surveillance of body cams and witness accounts. According to arrest documents which were filed on Friday, Sept. 30, an Arkansas State Police...
Arkansas executive out as COO following alleged nose-biting incident
A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game.
12-year-old missing in Fort Smith
Mattie Webb was last seen around Central Mall wearing a pink tank top, black jacket and blue jeans.
Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman; Missing person resources and cases
JOPLIN, Mo. — While researching a missing persons case in our area we went down a rabbit 🕳 hole and thought we’d share some important regional cases. Also we want to share groups we follow for accurate and up-to-date information. Missing person in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stephanie Breton has connections in Joplin, Mo. and Northeast Okla. Woman Missing in Fayetteville, Ark...
Major Service Outages This Weekend
A planned service outage scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16, will result in extended downtime for campus internet and several online services from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The service outage is required for Facilities Management to install new equipment in the Administrative Services Building (ADSB), where the campus Data Center, UAPD, and Parking and Transit are located.
Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
Fort Smith mother, daughter sentenced to 7 years for bank fraud, identity theft
FORT SMITH — A Fort Smith mother and daughter were sentenced Thursday to a combined sentencing of seven years in federal prison and ordered to pay $53,000 in restitution for bank fraud, identity theft and theft of government funds. Thirty-nine-year-old Amanda Komp was sentenced to 4 years in prison...
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
