Detroit, MI

Gucci Opens Men’s Store in the Troy Somerset Collection

Luxury brand Gucci has announced that its first-ever dedicated men’s store will open at the Somerset Collection in Troy on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The 5,000-square-foot shop is located on level 1 of the south side of Somerset, situated across from the Gucci women’s store, right between Neiman Marcus and Christian Louboutin.
TROY, MI
7 Things to Do This Weekend (Oct. 14-16)

Every weekend this month, Blake’s transforms its Armada apple orchard into a spooky wonderland that’s perfect for thrill seekers of all ages. Wander through a three-story haunted barn or a spooky corn maze, then take a haunted hayride across the sprawling grounds. Guests can even hunt ghouls during a game of zombie paintball. $17+. Sept. 17-Oct. 31. Blake’s Big Apple, Armada; blakefarms.com.
ARMADA, MI
In Case You Missed It: Top Stories from the Week (Oct. 10-14)

Key takeaways from last night’s Michigan gubernatorial debate. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon debated Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Among the evening’s takeaways are the candidates’ stark differences on abortion and gun rights. Other topics discussed include Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies and Dixon’s previous comments on the 2020 election. If you missed the debate, stream the replay here.
MICHIGAN STATE

