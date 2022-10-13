Luxury brand Gucci has announced that its first-ever dedicated men’s store will open at the Somerset Collection in Troy on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The 5,000-square-foot shop is located on level 1 of the south side of Somerset, situated across from the Gucci women’s store, right between Neiman Marcus and Christian Louboutin.

