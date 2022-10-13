ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton juvenile seriously injured in ATV hit-and-run

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FPHI_0iXiIxhl00

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run involving a red ATV on Oct. 1 left a juvenile with major injuries, according to CHP Stockton.

CHP said that the incident occurred around 7:54 p.m. on Dana Avenue west of Anthony Avenue.

17 homicides in Stockton between July and August, 6 more than previous four months combined Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

The ATV was then seen fleeing southbound on Del Mar Avenue near Horner Avenue.

Both riders are described as white male adults, approximately 50-55 years of age. They are chubby and stand approximately 5’-05”.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Stockton, CA
Accidents
Stockton, CA
Sports
City
Del Mar, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Community of Stockton reacts to suspect arrest

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton residents are reacting to the recent arrest of the suspected serial killer in their home city. Wesley Brownlee was arrested early Saturday morning after a surveillance team watched him, found a pattern, and determined he was hunting to kill someone. The Stockton Police Department said Brownlee was wearing dark clothing […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 arrested in Stockton following police pursuit after failing to yield to a traffic stop

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton arrested five people early Sunday after allegedly fleeing from sideshow activities in the area of Holman Road and Morada Lane.Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 1:45 a.m., but the driver later identified as 19-year-old Carlos Juarez failed to yield, leading officers on a short pursuit. As he attempted to escape, he struck a patrol unit and center median, according to police. The front passenger, identified as 20-year-old Joshua Cavarin, attempted to flee on foot and a taser was deployed to take him into custody. Juarez was arrested for evading, assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, aiding or abetting in a speed contest and child endangerment. Chavarin was arrested for resisting arrest, conspiracy, and aiding or abetting in a speed contest while 19-year-old Briyid Arriaga, 20-year-old Diego Pineda and a 16- year-old male were arrested for aiding or abetting in a speed contest and conspiracy.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Person hurt after shooting at Modesto's Mellis Park

MODESTO, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Mellis Park in Modesto. A Modesto Police Department spokesperson said there appeared to be a gathering when police got a report of 10 shots heard at the park around 9:36 p.m. Few details surrounding the...
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Modesto police search for shooter that injured one person at park

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are searching for the person who shot and injured one person at a park in Modesto Friday night, authorities said. The Modesto Police Department received reports of a shooting near MLK Park around 9:36 p.m., the department said. One person was found with non-life-threatening injuries...
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chp#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Fatal motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died on Friday in Citrus Heights after a collision between another vehicle and the motorcycle occurred, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The collision occurred around 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, and when officers arrived on scene they found the […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton serial killings: Neighbors describe possible encounters with suspected killer

STOCKTON, Calif. — News ofan arrest in connection to a series of killings in Stockton reverberated across the city on Saturday. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was taken into custody early Saturday morning near Winslow Way and Village Green Drive, officials said. The cross streets are near Stockton’s Panella Park and the Winslow Village Apartments.
STOCKTON, CA
KTLA

Arrest made in Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department shared on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden thanked several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies as well as the Stockton community for their help in making this arrest. The arrest […]
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX40

Hundreds gather in Turlock to mourn Merced family’s death

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of people gathered in Turlock to mourn a family that was kidnapped and killed in Merced earlier this month. “We are just here to show the family there now, they’re not in this alone,” said Mani Grewal, Stanislaus County Supervisor. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, […]
ABC10

'He was out hunting': Stockton Police make arrest in serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the recent string of serial killings, Saturday. Stockton resident Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested for homicide in relation to the killings, according to police. Police Chief Stanley McFadden says tips coming through the Stockton Crime...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS News

1 person shot Friday night in Modesto expected to recover

MODESTO - One person is recovering after being shot in Modesto Friday. According to a Modesto Police Department spokesperson, just after 9:30 p.m., there were shots fired in the area of MLK Blvd. and California St. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting and found a person with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They also found spent bullet casings.
ABC10

Man dies in hospital days after Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a shooting earlier this week left a man dead. According to a news release, officers were sent to Aurora Street and Worth Street for a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 33-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He died at...
STOCKTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: 8-Year-Old and Adult Female Shot in Pittsburg Friday Night

On Friday, October 14th at 9:06 PM, Pittsburg Police officers responded to the area of Davi Avenue and Civic Avenue for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the City of Pittsburg. When officers arrived they located a mother and her 8-year-old boy that were both suffering from...
PITTSBURG, CA
FOX40

Stockton shooting victim dies days later from injuries

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said a shooting that happened on the early morning of Oct. 9 has now become a homicide. According to police, they received a report of someone being shot near Aurora and Worth streets around 4:31 a.m.  Officers responded to the scene, and the shooting victim, a 33-year-old man, was […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

FOX40

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy