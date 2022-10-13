Stockton juvenile seriously injured in ATV hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run involving a red ATV on Oct. 1 left a juvenile with major injuries, according to CHP Stockton.

CHP said that the incident occurred around 7:54 p.m. on Dana Avenue west of Anthony Avenue.

The ATV was then seen fleeing southbound on Del Mar Avenue near Horner Avenue.

Both riders are described as white male adults, approximately 50-55 years of age. They are chubby and stand approximately 5’-05”.

