‘I firmly believe that I’m on the winning side of how things are going to evolve’: Phil Mickelson believes PGA Tour is ‘trending downwards’

Raleigh News & Observer
LIV Golf Leaderboard: Brooks Koepka Leads After Round 1 in Saudi Arabia
1. Brooks Koepka -8 T2. Hideto Tanihara, Peter Uihlein, Carlos Ortiz, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed -5 T9. Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Jediah Morgan, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri, Lee Westwood, Abraham Ancer -3 T16. Bernd Wiesberger, Sihwan Kim, Louis Oosthuizen, Phachara Khongwatmai, Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Smith, Dustin...
GOLF・
Sports Betting Firm Adopts Oil-Trading Tech to Fine-Tune Predictions
A complex estimation algorithm used by commodities traders to forecast prices and the Federal Reserve Bank to estimate GDP growth has a new application: predicting how an athlete’s performance could affect a team’s odds of winning a game. The Quant Edge, a four-year-old venture started by long-time oil trader Todd Gross and backed by New York soccer legend Shep Messing, thinks venture capitalists will want to buy into the idea to the tune of $10 million. The math is intricate, but the idea is simple enough: Kalman filtering, an algorithm used in machine learning (ML), takes many pieces of information, including...
NFL・
