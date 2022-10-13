ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildfire burns near Bellingham park, cause under investigation

By Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

Firefighters have contained a small wildfire burning on a hillside south of Lake Padden, the state Department of Natural Resources said.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday, Oct. 13, said Janet Pearce, spokeswoman for the DNR’s wildfire division

Pearce told The Bellingham Herald that the fire was reported Tuesday, evening, Oct. 12, and it had burned less than an acre.

No homes were threatened and no injuries were reported.

“Our firefighters are on scene and they will be mopping up and continuing to contain it,” Pearce said.

The fire was about 50% contained, and a single DNR engine crew was assigned to the incident.

Callers reported the fire to 911 and posts on social media showed a single column of gray smoke rising through the trees south of Bellingham’s Samish neighborhood.

A nonprofit organization called the Fire, Weather and Avalanche Center that aggregates backcountry information had mapped the fire about 3 miles south of the city, on a ridge toward the southwest end of Lake Padden.

