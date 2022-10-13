ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott progressing in recovery

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is encouraged with the progress of quarterback Dak Prescott as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games -- all wins -- after injuring his thumb in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been a part of the "rehab group" since undergoing surgery on Sept. 12. "Dak had a good day (on Wednesday)," McCarthy said. "He threw post-practice. It went well. The plan today is to have him participate in the quarterback school drills and he will throw again in post-practice." When asked why it was post-practice and not during practice, McCarthy was quick with a response. "We're preparing to get ready for a game, and he's still in the rehab phase," he said. Cooper Rush is in line to make his fifth straight start for Dallas (4-1), which could pull even atop the NFC East with a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) on Sunday night. McCarthy also said linebacker Micah Parsons "will do a little more today" as he attempts to work his past a groin injury. Parsons received NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday after he recorded two sacks and five tackles in the Cowboys' 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Parsons shares the NFL lead with six sacks on the season. --Field Level Media

