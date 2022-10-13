ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

 3 days ago

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb covers his face as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Dak Prescott
Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?

GREEN BAY — For the first three seasons of the Matt LaFleur era here in Titletown, any moments of angst and soul-searching have appeared during and after the playoff exits that have ruined great regular seasons. It’s mostly been smooth sailing for LaFleur from September through early January, so this position the Green Bay Packers coach finds himself in six games into the 2022 campaign is an uncomfortable one. LaFleur...
Jets rookie DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) out vs. Packers

New York Jets rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers. "Jermaine, dealing with his ankle, is going to be out. He's going to be evaluated daily, so we'll see where he's at next week," Jets coach Robert Saleh said on Friday morning. "Everybody else will be a full participant (in practice)." Johnson, 23, has recorded 12 tackles and 1.5...
Colts rule out LB Shaq Leonard, DE Kwity Paye

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday's rematch with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither player has practiced this week. Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee. The three-time All-Pro also has a back issue. Leonard, 27, made two tackles and played 16 snaps in the loss to the Titans. Paye, 23, was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 5 win at Denver. He has 16 tackles and three sacks in five starts this season. The Jaguars (2-3) posted a 24-0 shutout against the Colts (2-2-1) in Jacksonville in Week 2. --Field Level Media
