SouthSoundTalk
Enjoy a Night Out at One of Downtown Tacoma’s Exciting Bars and Pubs
Thriving with nightlife, downtown Tacoma not only has unbeatable mountain and water views but an incredible lineup of bars and pubs just waiting to be explored. Venture out downtown and enjoy a night out at one of downtown Tacoma’s exciting bars and pubs, all conveniently within walking distance. Try one or crawl through all and experience a relaxing, unique environment in the heart of the South Sound. Enjoy live music or a quiet night sipping on cocktails; you’ll find these locations have it all right in Tacoma.
Seattle’s famous dog who rode the bus to the dog park by herself, dies
SEATTLE — Eclipse, the Seattle dog who became famous for taking a bus by herself to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to her Facebook page, the 10-year-old black labrador-bull mastiff mix was recently diagnosed with cancer and passed away in her sleep on Friday morning.
idesignarch.com
Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors
This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
thurstontalk.com
Flaming Pig BBQ Brings Tumwater Community Together Through Their Southern Style Cuisine
Chad Smith, the owner of Flaming Pig BBQ, has been in the restaurant industry for over 30 years, but he only landed in Tumwater 4 years ago. “I’ve been doing stuff in restaurants for most of my life. I started as a wee little prep cook as a teenager and then worked my way up the ladder to be an executive chef,” he explains. “I’ve also done a lot of different styles of cooking up and down the west coast, from high-end steak houses to kosher cooking.”
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
The Suburban Times
Pre-registration Open for Online Auction to Help Homeless Animals in Pierce County
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its second annual Raise Your Paw Online Auction on Oct. 19-28, an event that animals in need rely on every year. Pre-registration for the event is open and all pre-registered guests...
westseattleblog.com
HALLOWEEN SEASON: Light show to see
As we continue spotlighting Halloween decorations, Ryan invites you to see the light show at his home on 47th SW between Dakota and Andover:. The show lasts about 18 minutes and is set to Halloween-themed music. You can listen via FM radio or a smartphone app; there is also a small push-to-listen speaker. It runs from dark until 10 pm every night between now and October 31.
cohaitungchi.com
52 Best Things to Do in Seattle (A Local’s 2022 List)
Whether it’s your first time in the Pacific Northwest or you’re a Washington state local, prepare to be enchanted by the many fun things to do in Seattle. You are reading: Relaxing things to do in seattle | 52 Best Things to Do in Seattle (A Local’s 2022 List)
Did This Tiny House in Seattle Inspire Disney’s ‘Up’?
One woman turned down a $1,000,000 offer for her Seattle home and over a decade after her death, her home still sits surrounded by business buildings. Edith Macefield is a modern-day folk legend, having resisted the pressures of the outside world to leave her home, and withstood the literal outside noise of construction around her house. If this sounds like the plot of Pixar's hit classic movie Up, some people believe Edith's battle was the inspiration for the film. Even if it wasn't, the home quickly became associated with the film, with people tying balloons to the house's fence in solidarity.
myedmondsnews.com
Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students
The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
The Suburban Times
Whimsy in the Woods
City of University Place announcement. Be sure to take a few minutes to enjoy another video tour from one of the featured gardens on the U.P. Historical Society’s 2022 Garden Tour. Worthington in the Woods is a retreat that offers waterfalls, cobblestone paths, a berry patch and even a labyrinth that serves as a peaceful reminder of favorite friends, pets and memories. Take a stroll down Cora’s Fairy Path to spy 20 fairy houses and even a fairy downtown. Discover a wine cave, dug by hand, that now provides naturally temperature-controlled storage for a variety of vintages.
The Suburban Times
Christmas at the Orr Home
Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association will open the Orr Home, decorated for the holidays, to the public for tours. Christmas at the Orr Home will take place Saturday and Sunday, November 12 (10 am-4pm) and 13 (noon-4pm). The theme is “Celebrate the SEASon,” with...
Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Tacoma police are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was shot in a drive-by Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of South J Street just after 9 p.m. Police said bullets entered a residence and hit the woman. She was taken to an...
shorelineareanews.com
Free Eye Exams and Glasses at Seattle / King County Clinic October 20-23, 2022
Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year, October 20-23, 2022 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington Healthcare Access Alliance, vision care is one of the scarcest health services in the state. Led...
The Suburban Times
Strickland To Honor Local Vietnam War Veterans
Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement. Lakewood, Washington — On Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 11:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. at Lakewood City Hall, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) will host a Vietnam War era Veterans Pinning Ceremony to honor local veterans in partnership with the U.S. Vietnam Veterans Pin Commission. Strickland will recognize the service of each veteran or their surviving family member, and present honorees with a ceremonial lapel pin as a symbol of our gratitude.
The Suburban Times
The Tacoma Link is now back in service
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
valleyrecord.com
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
The Suburban Times
Sounder trains available for weekend sports events
Sound Transit announcement. Seattle sports fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this weekend’s Mariners and Seahawks games. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park.
The Suburban Times
2022 Fall Oversized Brush Curbside Pickup
City of University Place announcement. Through November 18, 2022. Pile Limitations: 1 per household no larger than 6′ wide by 6′ long by 6′ high. The Oversized Brush Pickup is available to all residential customers of University Place Refuse and Recycling, even those without yard waste service. The pickup day for your area will be the same as your curbside recycling or yard waste pickup day during the weeks shown above. Remember, this is a one day event for each neighborhood. The Oversized Brush Pickup is only for the larger brush and limbs that do not easily fit into a regular yard waste cart. Limbs are removed by machine or pitchfork. Sweeping of small items by the customer can be expected.
secretseattle.co
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
