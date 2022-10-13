ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

He held a $5 scratch-off through Panthers’ pain. It paid off big.

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

At least one positive came at the end of the Carolina Panthers’ loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

Even David Tepper’s grief and Matt Rhule’s pending doom couldn’t diminish 62-year-old Charlotte resident Claude Walkup’s joy . As the Panthers left the field, Walkup pulled out a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket he’d bought earlier in the day at a gas station off Wilkinson Boulevard.

The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers, but its devoted fan won big.

“I’m still in awe,” Walkup said when he showed up to claim a $200,000 “ The Price Is Right ” jackpot at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to a lottery news release.

He beat odds of 1 in 4.18 million , according to “The Price Is Right” game page on NCLottery.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pv5Pe_0iXiIBmF00
Claude Walkup, who won the first top prize in the new “The Price Is Right” N.C. scratch-off game, poses at lottery headquarters in Raleigh with his sister, Jessie Blair, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. N.C. Education Lottery

Walkup bought the ticket at the Murphy USA gas station on Ashley Road in west Charlotte, officials said.

“I’m still having problems processing it,” he told lottery officials. “Nothing like this has ever happened to me before.”

After taxes, he took home $142,021, according to the lottery.

Walkup couldn’t be reached by phone by The Charlotte Observer on Thursday.

He told lottery officials that he plans to buy a new Cadillac, a model he’s “always loved.”

Three top $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed in the game, which launched on Oct. 4. And five of eight $10,000 prizes remain, according to “The Price Is Right” page.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#49ers#San Francisco#Nclottery Com#N C Education Lottery#Murphy Usa#The Charlotte Observer
Queen City News

Charlotte man wins $200K on 2nd chance scratch-off drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man won big on a second chance scratch-off drawing, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday. Charlotte resident Herbert Rivenbark bought a ‘Multiply the Cash’ scratch-off ticket and won on a second chance, where players can scan tickets into accounts for an automatic chance to win in the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Lottery
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
16K+
Followers
475
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy