Bennington, VT

Bennington PD arrest five after apartment search

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Bennington PD and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at 546 Main Street Apartment A. This is the third time Bennington PD conducted a search warrant at this residence for narcotics trafficking.

According to police, Officers forcefully entered the apartment, allegedly the residence of Peter Aleksonis, through the front door while occupants tried to leave through the back door. Police report a total of seven people detained and taken into custody. During the search police found, three firearms, more than $7,000, around 7,200 bags of heroin, marijuana, prescription tablets, and crack cocaine.

During the course of this investigation, Miguel A. Perez-Agramonte was identified as a person involved in two recent shootings in Bennington. Police report Perez-Agramonte, told officers he was involved in shootings on Barber Street and Main Street in Bennington, Vermont. Perez-Agramonte also told the officers one of the firearms recovered at 546 Main Street was the firearm he used during the shooting incidents.

Brian Dillard, 36

  • Arrest on warrant-petit larceny
  • Failed to appear for arraignment on October 3
  • $200 bail, posted

Miguel A. Perez-Agramonte, 18

  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy
  • Hold without bail

Gabriel Lebron, 32

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy
  • $25,000 bail

Christian Y. Torres-Santiago, 20

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy
  • $15,000 bail

Peter Aleksonis, 55

  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Trafficking Fentanyl and Conspiracy
  • $25,000 bail
All five of the offenders listed above will be arraigned at the Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division, on October 13. Further details will be available following the arraignment of the offenders. The investigations continue and we anticipate more arrests will be made in coming weeks. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department through our website of by calling the Department and speaking with a member of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

