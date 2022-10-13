Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Shoves Kyle Larson After Wreck During South Point 400
Coming down the front straightaway, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson got into one another, and… The post NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Shoves Kyle Larson After Wreck During South Point 400 appeared first on Outsider.
Dale Earnhardt Jr perplexed as NASCAR charters valued at $30m
JR Motorsports is looking to enter the NASCAR Cup Series; That’s put on hold with a wild charter valuation and a ‘broken business model’. About a decade ago, NASCAR introduced a charter system. 36 were issued to NASCAR teams and the value is now judged in the free market.
numberfire.com
Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 10/15/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. Bet Now at FanDuel. #8 Chasing Joy – Gulfstream Park, R2 (12:52 PM EST) CHASING JOY is of major interest on barn debut and should be up to winning this. She has a...
J. D. McDuffie Has One of NASCAR's Saddest Records
When you talk about unbreakable NASCAR records, they typically revolve around a positive feat or streak. You have Bill Elliott's speed record at Talladega. His 212.808 MPH qualifying time ahead of the 1987 Winston 500 will live forever due to current NASCAR speed restrictions. Richard Petty racked up seven Daytona 500 wins. The only active NASCAR driver with a chance of touching Petty's record is Denny Hamlin, and he only has three wins at The Great American Race. Jeff Gordon set a number of unbreakable records during his Hall-of-Fame career, including most NASCAR Grand Slam wins and most consecutive NASCAR Cup Series starts. Then, there's J.D. McDuffie.
Las Vegas Starting Lineup: October 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has unloaded in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1.5-mile of Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set for a round of practice and qualifying to set the starting grid for tomorrow’s race. View the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting...
racer.com
Bell, innocent bystander at Vegas, back behind the playoff 8-ball
Christopher Bell is once again in a NASCAR Cup Series playoff hole, but this time not of his own doing after getting caught in the Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson mess at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell was collected on the frontstretch on lap 95 when Wallace spun Kyle Larson...
Hailie Deegan Takes Shot at Truck Series Drivers Following Successful Xfinity Series Debut in Las Vegas
Hailie Deegan talked about her successful Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas, where she finished 13th, and also took a shot at drivers in the Truck Series. The post Hailie Deegan Takes Shot at Truck Series Drivers Following Successful Xfinity Series Debut in Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
numberfire.com
Tyler Higbee (ankle) expected to play in Rams' Week 6 tilt
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) is expected to play in the team's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. Higbee is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited in practice this week, but is expected to suit up against the Panthers this afternoon. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Jarred Kelenic in Mariners' Saturday lineup for ALDS Game 3
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Kelenic is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. Our models project Kelenic for 0.4...
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can Philly Continue Their Recent Success Against the Spread as Home Favorites?
While Thursday Night Football is basically like kissing your sister each week, Sunday Night Football has given us some gems -- and this week appears to be no exception. Two of the league's best teams take the field tonight. Our nERD-based rankings have the both the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles inside the top six of our rankings, with Philly slotting in fourth and Dallas at sixth.
numberfire.com
UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 62
Viviane Araujo and Alexa Grasso should be in a close fight on Saturday, but oddsmakers believe Grasso will win going away. Should we buy that? Which fighters are the best picks for daily fantasy on FanDuel? numberFire's Austin Swaim goes fight-by-fight through the 11 bouts discussing the main event, key MVP options, value plays, "Austin's Fight of the Night", and much more.
UFC・
numberfire.com
Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs) limited for Denver again on Friday
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs) was limited at practice on Friday ahead of Week 6's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Gordon remained limited with neck and rib injuries on Friday. Saturday's final practice report will provide more information. Mike Boone (foot) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday and would see an increase in touches if Gordon is ruled out.
numberfire.com
NBA Division Winner Betting: Our Algorithm's Best Bet to Win Each NBA Division in 2022-23
There are a lot of ways to bet the NBA season before it starts. There are win totals and conference winners and even player props, but let's not overlook good old-fashioned divison winner odds. That's what we're focusing in on here: who are the NBA betting opportunities in each division...
NBA・
numberfire.com
Chas McCormick in Astros' Saturday lineup for ALDS Game 3
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 3 of the American League Division Series, McCormick is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project McCormick for 0.8 hits,...
numberfire.com
Gabriel Arias in ALDS Game 3 lineup for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Arias is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Yankees starter Luis Severino. Our models project Arias for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 10/14/22
College football is entering Week 7, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Friday includes two games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
numberfire.com
Aaron Hicks starting Sunday for New York in ALDS Game 4
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Hicks is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Cal Quantrill. Our models project Hicks...
Photos: NFL Cheerleaders Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic photoshoots over the years, posing with athletes and models and even big-time celebrities. NFL cheerleaders have gotten their shine in the prestigious issue, as well. Several years back, some of the league's top cheerleaders posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated...
NFL・
Autoweek.com
NHRA FallNationals Final Qualifying Results, Sunday Pairings
Austin Prock clinched his first career No. 1 qualifier on Saturday at Texas Motorplex, taking the top position in Top Fuel into raceday at the 37th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals. Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1 at the...
numberfire.com
Orlando Arcia starting NLDS Game 4 Saturday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Arcia is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Arcia for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
