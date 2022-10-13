When you talk about unbreakable NASCAR records, they typically revolve around a positive feat or streak. You have Bill Elliott's speed record at Talladega. His 212.808 MPH qualifying time ahead of the 1987 Winston 500 will live forever due to current NASCAR speed restrictions. Richard Petty racked up seven Daytona 500 wins. The only active NASCAR driver with a chance of touching Petty's record is Denny Hamlin, and he only has three wins at The Great American Race. Jeff Gordon set a number of unbreakable records during his Hall-of-Fame career, including most NASCAR Grand Slam wins and most consecutive NASCAR Cup Series starts. Then, there's J.D. McDuffie.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO