ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 10/15/22

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. Bet Now at FanDuel. #8 Chasing Joy – Gulfstream Park, R2 (12:52 PM EST) CHASING JOY is of major interest on barn debut and should be up to winning this. She has a...
SPORTS
FanBuzz

J. D. McDuffie Has One of NASCAR's Saddest Records

When you talk about unbreakable NASCAR records, they typically revolve around a positive feat or streak. You have Bill Elliott's speed record at Talladega. His 212.808 MPH qualifying time ahead of the 1987 Winston 500 will live forever due to current NASCAR speed restrictions. Richard Petty racked up seven Daytona 500 wins. The only active NASCAR driver with a chance of touching Petty's record is Denny Hamlin, and he only has three wins at The Great American Race. Jeff Gordon set a number of unbreakable records during his Hall-of-Fame career, including most NASCAR Grand Slam wins and most consecutive NASCAR Cup Series starts. Then, there's J.D. McDuffie.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
numberfire.com

Tyler Higbee (ankle) expected to play in Rams' Week 6 tilt

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) is expected to play in the team's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. Higbee is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited in practice this week, but is expected to suit up against the Panthers this afternoon. Our models project...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Jones
Person
Joey Logano
numberfire.com

Jarred Kelenic in Mariners' Saturday lineup for ALDS Game 3

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Kelenic is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. Our models project Kelenic for 0.4...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Sunday Night Football Betting: Can Philly Continue Their Recent Success Against the Spread as Home Favorites?

While Thursday Night Football is basically like kissing your sister each week, Sunday Night Football has given us some gems -- and this week appears to be no exception. Two of the league's best teams take the field tonight. Our nERD-based rankings have the both the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles inside the top six of our rankings, with Philly slotting in fourth and Dallas at sixth.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 62

Viviane Araujo and Alexa Grasso should be in a close fight on Saturday, but oddsmakers believe Grasso will win going away. Should we buy that? Which fighters are the best picks for daily fantasy on FanDuel? numberFire's Austin Swaim goes fight-by-fight through the 11 bouts discussing the main event, key MVP options, value plays, "Austin's Fight of the Night", and much more.
UFC
numberfire.com

Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs) limited for Denver again on Friday

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs) was limited at practice on Friday ahead of Week 6's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Gordon remained limited with neck and rib injuries on Friday. Saturday's final practice report will provide more information. Mike Boone (foot) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday and would see an increase in touches if Gordon is ruled out.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Fanduel Sportsbook#The South Point 400
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick in Astros' Saturday lineup for ALDS Game 3

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 3 of the American League Division Series, McCormick is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project McCormick for 0.8 hits,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Gabriel Arias in ALDS Game 3 lineup for Guardians on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Arias is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Yankees starter Luis Severino. Our models project Arias for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 10/14/22

College football is entering Week 7, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Friday includes two games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Aaron Hicks starting Sunday for New York in ALDS Game 4

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Hicks is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Cal Quantrill. Our models project Hicks...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Photos: NFL Cheerleaders Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic photoshoots over the years, posing with athletes and models and even big-time celebrities. NFL cheerleaders have gotten their shine in the prestigious issue, as well. Several years back, some of the league's top cheerleaders posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated...
NFL
Autoweek.com

NHRA FallNationals Final Qualifying Results, Sunday Pairings

Austin Prock clinched his first career No. 1 qualifier on Saturday at Texas Motorplex, taking the top position in Top Fuel into raceday at the 37th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals. Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1 at the...
MOTORSPORTS
numberfire.com

Orlando Arcia starting NLDS Game 4 Saturday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Arcia is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Arcia for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy