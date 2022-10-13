Using your phone as a driver’s license in Hawaii?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “The future of Wallet is no wallet at all.” The digital wallet on your iPhone can already add boarding passes, vaccination cards and credit cards. Now, it’s adding driver’s licenses and state IDs to make things easier at the airport.

So far, Arizona and Maryland support this feature, with more states on the way, including Hawaii.

According to Apple’s first announcement in September 2021, the Transportation Security Administration will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports as the first locations customers can use their driver’s license or state ID in Wallet.

In March, TSA enabled Arizona residents to use their mobile driver’s license or state ID for verification at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. In May, TSA enabled Maryland residents to use this feature at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall and Ronald Reagan Washington National airports.

Here’s how it works: Passengers present their ID in Apple Wallet by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch at the TSA’s Credential Authentication Technology reader at the travel document checking podium. The TSA officer then confirms the passenger’s identity and flight status. Only passengers with TSA PreCheck added to their boarding pass are eligible at this time, according to the latest news release.

A TSA spokesperson told KHON2 on Wednesday that so far there is no news of this coming to Hawaii’s airports. A City & County of Honolulu spokesperson said they have nothing to announce at this time but will let us know when they do.

“We continue to look for positive ways to modernize our city and the potential for mobile IDs and touch-less technology is limitless. We are excited to expand innovation and accessibility, while continuing our commitment to security and privacy.” City & County of Honolulu spokesperson

To learn more about IDs in Wallet, click here.

This feature is available on iPhone 8 or later running iOS 15.4, and Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.4 or later.