Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is the place to be this weekend to get into the fall spirit, and the 4th annual Harvest Fest is one of the reasons why. From 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, the SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square Park, Fountain Square Park and Heritage Trail are all locations that will have fun activities to offer in honor of the fest.
VIDEO: Crocker Law Firm to host 3rd annual ‘Rockin’ Trick or Treat’ at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Oct. 27th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crocker Law Firm will be partnering up with WDNS FM D93 at the Bowling Green Ballpark to host this year’s ‘Rockin Trick or Treat’ on October 27th. The event is free for the public and will feature between 50 to 60 businesses...
Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
Ham and Harleys: Silent Allies Riding Club holding Thanksgiving food drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While bikers may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Thanksgiving, one Warren County riding club is hoping to change that. The Silent Allies Riding Club is working this season to make Thanksgiving easier for families in need. “We’re...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Karen Manley
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Family Resource Coordinators dedicate themselves to helping students and families overcome barriers that negatively affect a student’s education. Karen Manley, the FRC at William H. Natcher Elementary takes that mission and runs with it, giving it her own personal flare. Those that know her,...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Students express disappointment in Mellow Mushroom, Tavern permanently closing within one month
The Mellow Mushroom location on 21st Avenue recently closed permanently after 20 years of operation in part due to understaffing issues. Tavern, a former restaurant in Midtown and another popular dining location among students, similarly closed permanently on Sept, 13, 2022—11 years after its opening. Mellow Mushroom was part...
Sign ups for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree begins Monday Oct. 17th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas is just a few months away and the Salvation Army in Bowling Green is making preparations to help children in need this season. Starting Monday, October 17, sign-ups for the Salvation Army’s Angel tree will begin. “We want everybody to be able to...
No empty kennels leaves local animal shelter seeking help
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State animal shelter is looking for help after they say their kennels are completely full. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society posted on social media Friday night saying now is a good time to get a dog if you’ve been thinking about doing so. “Urgent our shelter is completely FULL we […]
spectrumnews1.com
Beloved Bowling Green Little League coach who died unexpectedly honored by community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A cherished little league baseball coach, Rick Kelley left more than home-runs on the scoreboard. He taught kids to take a swing at life. Family, friends, and former athletes packed a Bowling Green baseball field Thursday, Oct. 13 to share stories and celebrate a man who they say made a significant influence on the city.
View from the Hill: Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, will have a pre-game concert at WKU
The Grand Opening of Marty Eubanks' World Champion Karate Academy is coming up!. Marty Eubanks talks with Allie about the grand opening happening tomorrow, October 15th, at 11 A.M. Poppy's Field Trip: Foundation Christian Academy!. Updated: 4 hours ago. Matt Stephenson, Flora Templeton Stuart, and Poppy are at Foundation Christian...
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
A Few Showers Possible Today
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will stick around into much of our Sunday afternoon. A few showers are possible with perhaps a thundershower, but don’t expect much in the way of needed rainfall. A frontal system passes through today with clouds along with scattered light showers. There could...
Football Friday Night, 10-14-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We climb the ladder as district play is in full swing. Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break down Week 9 powerhouse 4A and 5A matchups in high school football. Final. Bowling Green 35. Greenwood 7. Final. Warren East 40. Allen County-Scottsville 26. Final. South Warren...
ESPN
Jamarion Sharp buys puppy with NIL money
Bowling Green, Ky. -- Whenever Jamarion Sharp walks into the gym at Western Kentucky, Division I basketball's tallest player always brings his puppy. For the 7-foot-5 center and last year's top shot-blocker (4.6 BPG), his dog, Joker -- a mixed-breed he purchased with his name, image and likeness cash two weeks ago -- is a best friend and a responsibility. Sharp said he hopes the puppy will help him mature.
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
whopam.com
Florida company purchases, plans to renovate Boulevard shopping center
A Florida company has purchased the old K-Mart building on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville and intends to renovate. The shopping center, known as Pennyrile Marketplace, is currently home to Harbor Freight Tools, Bargain Hunt and Farmers Home Furniture, is located at 3010 Fort Campbell Boulevard and was purchased by Fimiani Development Corporation out of Florida. According to a news release, they plan to perform renovations to the property including landscaping, improved signage and resurfacing of the parking lot.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
whopam.com
Freeze Watch issued for Monday night, dry conditions continue
Cold and mostly dry weather are in the forecast in the coming days and nights and a Freeze Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Paducah for 9 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say low temperatures will dip into the mid-20’s early Tuesday morning and...
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
wnky.com
Local Vietnam Veteran on honor flight, 54th anniversary of departure for war
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Today is the 54th anniversary of a local Vietnam Veteran going to war…and this past weekend he was celebrated on an honor flight. Johnny Montgomery attended the honor flight with 77 other Veterans…all Vietnam Veterans except one Korean Veteran. The day trip starts early in the...
