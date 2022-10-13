ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBKO

Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is the place to be this weekend to get into the fall spirit, and the 4th annual Harvest Fest is one of the reasons why. From 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, the SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square Park, Fountain Square Park and Heritage Trail are all locations that will have fun activities to offer in honor of the fest.
KISS 106

Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY

Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Karen Manley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Family Resource Coordinators dedicate themselves to helping students and families overcome barriers that negatively affect a student’s education. Karen Manley, the FRC at William H. Natcher Elementary takes that mission and runs with it, giving it her own personal flare. Those that know her,...
WBKO

A Few Showers Possible Today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will stick around into much of our Sunday afternoon. A few showers are possible with perhaps a thundershower, but don’t expect much in the way of needed rainfall. A frontal system passes through today with clouds along with scattered light showers. There could...
WBKO

Football Friday Night, 10-14-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We climb the ladder as district play is in full swing. Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break down Week 9 powerhouse 4A and 5A matchups in high school football. Final. Bowling Green 35. Greenwood 7. Final. Warren East 40. Allen County-Scottsville 26. Final. South Warren...
ESPN

Jamarion Sharp buys puppy with NIL money

Bowling Green, Ky. -- Whenever Jamarion Sharp walks into the gym at Western Kentucky, Division I basketball's tallest player always brings his puppy. For the 7-foot-5 center and last year's top shot-blocker (4.6 BPG), his dog, Joker -- a mixed-breed he purchased with his name, image and likeness cash two weeks ago -- is a best friend and a responsibility. Sharp said he hopes the puppy will help him mature.
whopam.com

Florida company purchases, plans to renovate Boulevard shopping center

A Florida company has purchased the old K-Mart building on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville and intends to renovate. The shopping center, known as Pennyrile Marketplace, is currently home to Harbor Freight Tools, Bargain Hunt and Farmers Home Furniture, is located at 3010 Fort Campbell Boulevard and was purchased by Fimiani Development Corporation out of Florida. According to a news release, they plan to perform renovations to the property including landscaping, improved signage and resurfacing of the parking lot.
whopam.com

Freeze Watch issued for Monday night, dry conditions continue

Cold and mostly dry weather are in the forecast in the coming days and nights and a Freeze Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Paducah for 9 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say low temperatures will dip into the mid-20’s early Tuesday morning and...
WKRN News 2

‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
