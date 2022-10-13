ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, OH

Plethora of issues before Fulton County voters

Two countywide property tax requests are among several issues on the ballot in Fulton County on Nov. 8. The Fulton County Health Department is seeking a renewal and increase for a levy providing the department with sufficient funds to carry out the district’s health program. The 10-year levy, would go from 0.5 mills to 0.6 mills if approved.
Swanton leaf collection begins next week

Leaf collection will begin next week in the Village of Swanton. Pick up starts Oct. 24 and is slated to run through the middle of December. Areas north of the railroad tracks and west of Main Street will be picked up on Mondays. Areas north of the tracks and east of Main Street will be collected on Tuesdays.
Swanton Council OKs first reading of DORA legislation

Swanton Village Council last week approved the first of three readings required for creation of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). Before the initial reading was passed on Monday, Oct. 10, Councilman Derek Kania suggested not voting until the next Council meeting. “I would like to maybe push this off...
Swanton Library plans halloween parties for kids

The Swanton Public Library is planning Halloween fun for kids this month. The library invites anyone in grades 5-12 to show up anytime between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and celebrate the scariest day of the year. Play games like Werewolf, decorate pumpkins, and eat plenty...
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of the fatal Sunday night US 24 accident in Maumee has been identified. According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, 16, a junior at Canton Central Catholic High School in Stark County. “Our community is very sad to have to...
Two women seriously hurt Sunday in Seneca County crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 68-year-old Fostoria woman and a 42-year-old Sandusky County woman were seriously hurt following a two-car crash at the intersection of County Roads 592 and 31 in Seneca County at 9:35 Sunday morning. According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dorothy...
Sunday night death investigated as a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night. Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. See a...
One dead following shooting in central Toledo late Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting Sunday in central Toledo. The incident happened in the 11-00 block of Oakwood Avenue just before 11 p.m. When Toledo Police arrived at the location, they found Michael Henderson, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. TPD...
Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday

A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
Lima Municipal Court records

Austin J. Hart, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 60 days jail. 59 days suspended. $300 fine. Ryan J. Burke, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine. Jerry L. Laws, 67, of Lima, found...
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence

LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter. Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.
