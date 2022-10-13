Read full article on original website
Plethora of issues before Fulton County voters
Two countywide property tax requests are among several issues on the ballot in Fulton County on Nov. 8. The Fulton County Health Department is seeking a renewal and increase for a levy providing the department with sufficient funds to carry out the district’s health program. The 10-year levy, would go from 0.5 mills to 0.6 mills if approved.
Swanton leaf collection begins next week
Leaf collection will begin next week in the Village of Swanton. Pick up starts Oct. 24 and is slated to run through the middle of December. Areas north of the railroad tracks and west of Main Street will be picked up on Mondays. Areas north of the tracks and east of Main Street will be collected on Tuesdays.
Swanton Council OKs first reading of DORA legislation
Swanton Village Council last week approved the first of three readings required for creation of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). Before the initial reading was passed on Monday, Oct. 10, Councilman Derek Kania suggested not voting until the next Council meeting. “I would like to maybe push this off...
Swanton Library plans halloween parties for kids
The Swanton Public Library is planning Halloween fun for kids this month. The library invites anyone in grades 5-12 to show up anytime between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and celebrate the scariest day of the year. Play games like Werewolf, decorate pumpkins, and eat plenty...
UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday identified
MAUMEE, Ohio — A high school student from northeast Ohio was killed late Sunday night in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Trail for several hours. Jacob Brown, a junior at Central Catholic High School near Canton, Ohio, died after his car crashed into a tree along the trail, police said.
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of the fatal Sunday night US 24 accident in Maumee has been identified. According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, 16, a junior at Canton Central Catholic High School in Stark County. “Our community is very sad to have to...
Two women seriously hurt Sunday in Seneca County crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 68-year-old Fostoria woman and a 42-year-old Sandusky County woman were seriously hurt following a two-car crash at the intersection of County Roads 592 and 31 in Seneca County at 9:35 Sunday morning. According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dorothy...
Sunday night death investigated as a homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night. Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. See a...
One dead following shooting in central Toledo late Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting Sunday in central Toledo. The incident happened in the 11-00 block of Oakwood Avenue just before 11 p.m. When Toledo Police arrived at the location, they found Michael Henderson, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. TPD...
Two people hospitalized after gunshots reported at Smith Park Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 28, 2022. Police are investigating after gunfire at a park left two people with gunshot wounds. Toledo police responded to several Shotspotter alerts and calls reporting gunshots near Smith Park in central...
Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday
A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
Lima Municipal Court records
Austin J. Hart, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 60 days jail. 59 days suspended. $300 fine. Ryan J. Burke, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine. Jerry L. Laws, 67, of Lima, found...
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence
LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter. Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.
Neighborhood Nuisance: People on Erie Street uncomfortable living near “scary” overgrown house
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors living on Erie Street in Toledo say they are uncomfortable living near an extremely overgrown house. The overgrowth is so bad they can’t even see the roof, let alone walk in the front yard. Jenifer Booth has lived across the street for four years, she said she doesn’t know what else to do.
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
One person in critical condition after shooting outside south Toledo bar Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in critical condition. Crews were dispatched to Crox Bar & Grill on Arlington Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police found the victim, a 32-year-old man, outside the bar suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Jail time ordered after juror no-show gives judge ‘attitude’
LIMA — A Lima woman who reportedly responded to a notice to appear in Allen County Common Pleas Court for jury duty by calling court officials last week and flatly declaring she had no intention of honoring that summons appeared in court before Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Monday. Things...
Man shot Oct.6 has died
A man shot on Oct. 6 has died. Jonathan Coleman was in a car when he was shot in north Toledo.
