Man dies in crash in Montgomery County
One man has died and two other people were injured in a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.
mocoshow.com
Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
nbc16.com
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
One dead, one flown to hospital after car, truck crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a collision between a car and truck that killed the car’s driver. The driver of the truck had to be flown to the hospital for treatment. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack were in the area of U.S. Route […]
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
Armed suspect shot by police during standoff in Arlington
According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Shirlington Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 for a report of multiple shots fired. When they got there, the responding officers found the suspect, identified as 44-year-old El-Amin Mutee of Waldorf, Maryland, armed and standing in the street.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH AT INTERSECTION OF U.S. ROUTE 40 AND HARMONY ROAD IN FREDERICK COUNTY, MARYLAND
FREDERICK, MD (October 15, 2022) - – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening in Frederick County. Shortly before 9:20 P.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick, Maryland for a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Prius, driven by Donald Frederick Reineke, 89, of Frederick, Maryland, was traveling north on Harmony Road and attempted to cross U.S. Route 40.
mymcmedia.org
Fire Station 1 Restaurant Fire Causes More Than $225,000 in Damage
A fire Thursday afternoon at The Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar in downtown Silver Spring caused more than $225,000 in damage, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. There is about $75,000 of structural damage and more than $150,000 in damage to contents, Piringer...
WTOP
Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC
A man is dead after a shooting in the Barry Farm neighborhood of Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. Police in the District say they responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, near Suitland Parkway. After arriving on the scene, police say...
Police: Students offered ride from stranger while walking from school in Virginia
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The City of Falls Church police reported a group of students were walking from an elementary school when they were approached by an unknown man Wednesday afternoon. Police say a man allegedly approached the students when they were walking home from Oak Street Elementary School...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County Police dive team searches for cold case clues
FOX 5 is getting an exclusive behind the scenes look at the Fairfax County Police Department's dive team, as they search for clues to solve outstanding cold cases. FOX 5 photojournalist Nelson Jones has the story.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Reports of armed man firing gunshots in Green Valley leads to police shooting
(Updated at 3:30 p.m.) A man said to be armed and firing gunshots in the Green Valley neighborhood has been hospitalized after what police are calling an “officer-involved shooting.”. Officers swarmed the neighborhood after a dispatch, shortly after 7:35 p.m., for a man sitting in front of a house...
firefighternation.com
Historic Mount Olivet Church Burns in Arlington (VA)
Firefighters put out a fire at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Arlington Friday morning. The fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene they found flames showing from the building, Arlnow reports. The church, located at 1500 N. Glebe Road, is the oldest continuously operating...
fox5dc.com
Chantilly man dead after car crashes into light pole
CHANTILLY, Va. - A 62-year-old Chantilly man is dead after police say his car crashed into a light pole Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Sully Road in Fairfax County. Police say Arjen Weiss was driving westbound on...
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed
A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kennedy Isom, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Kennedy Isom was last seen in the 11800 block of Parklawn Drive in Rockville on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m.
NBC Washington
2 Dead in Moped Crash on Dulles Toll Road: Officials
Two people are dead after a moped crashed Wednesday on the Dulles Toll Road, officials said. A moped carrying two people crashed about 9:40 p.m. on the westbound Dulles Toll Road at the exit for Wolf Trap National Park in Vienna. The driver, Nyjell Dae Quan Lewis, 23, of D.C.,...
fox5dc.com
Police locate parents of child found in Montgomery County parking lot
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police identified and located the parents of a child found in a parking lot Wednesday morning. Police say the child was found around 5:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the 800 block of Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. On Wednesday...
Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
