Swanton Library plans halloween parties for kids
The Swanton Public Library is planning Halloween fun for kids this month. The library invites anyone in grades 5-12 to show up anytime between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and celebrate the scariest day of the year. Play games like Werewolf, decorate pumpkins, and eat plenty...
Swanton leaf collection begins next week
Leaf collection will begin next week in the Village of Swanton. Pick up starts Oct. 24 and is slated to run through the middle of December. Areas north of the railroad tracks and west of Main Street will be picked up on Mondays. Areas north of the tracks and east of Main Street will be collected on Tuesdays.
Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches
The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette. Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.
Plethora of issues before Fulton County voters
Two countywide property tax requests are among several issues on the ballot in Fulton County on Nov. 8. The Fulton County Health Department is seeking a renewal and increase for a levy providing the department with sufficient funds to carry out the district’s health program. The 10-year levy, would go from 0.5 mills to 0.6 mills if approved.
Vikes end regular season with 4-0 shutout of Whitmer
After not being able to dent the scoreboard in a scoreless tie against Delta, it took Evergreen just five minutes to tally against Whitmer as the Vikings closed out the regular season with a 4-0 win in boys soccer Thursday, extending their record to 12-4-1. Evergreen awaits the winner of...
