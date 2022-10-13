ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Why Ant and Dec won't be at NTAs tonight after winning for last 20 years

After two decades of attending the National Television Awards, national treasures and Geordie presenter duo Ant and Dec unfortunately won't be attending this evening's ceremony (13 October). Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, better known as Ant and Dec (or PJ and Duncan, depending on how old you are) began their...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Ant and Dec forced to pull out of National Television Awards

Ant and Dec have been forced to pull out of the National Television Awards due to illness. The NTAs are taking place tomorrow on Thursday (13 October) and will be presented by returning host Joel Dommett. The TV presenter shortlist for the NTAs includes the likes of Alison Hammond, Ant...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Kate Garraway shares daughter’s emotional NTAs tribute to dad Derek

Kate Garraway has shared daughter Darcey's sweet tribute to her dad, Derek Draper, after Kate won the award for authored documentary prize for the second year in a row at Thursday's National Television Awards. You can watch Kate discussing Darcey's tribute below:. Discussing the win on Good Morning Britain today,...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star With Kids: ‘Here’s to the Next 20 Years’

Celebrating their mom! While being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kelly Clarkson had the support of daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6. "Thank you so much @NBC, @americanidol, @atlanticrecords, @kellyclarksonshow, @nbcthevoice, @creativeartistsagency, my personal team/crew, my band, my friends and family, and all the fans that came out today […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31

Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Jodie Comer is mathematically the most beautiful woman in the world, according to scientists

Jodie Comer is the most beautiful woman in the world, a world leading cosmetic surgeon has mathematically determined. Although it might sound a bit shady to measure how beautiful or not an individual is, it seems as if Dr Julian De Silva of Harley Street, London, has attempted to objectively determine the outcome with what he calls the 'Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi'.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Olivia Wilde hits out at claims she ‘abandoned’ her kids

Olivia Wilde has put to bed claims she has ‘abandoned’ her two children by critics who scrutinise her relationship with Harry Styles. The mum-of-two spoke about motherhood with Elle magazine for their November 2022 cover story. Olivia shares eight-year-old son Otis and six-year-old daughter Daisy with ex Jason...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Strictly's Matt Goss explains how rare health condition has impacted his time on the show

Strictly Come Dancing's Matt Goss has discussed living with Poland syndrome, which affects the body's musculature. Partnered with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova this series, the pop star spoke to The Daily Mail about his condition, which previously bothered him before feeling inspired by judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel-Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.
BEAUTY & FASHION
