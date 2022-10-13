Read full article on original website
Kelly Holmes, 52, dazzles in a sparkly wine-coloured gown as she joins a slew of stars at the National Television Awards
She recently earned nationwide praise after coming out as gay. And Kelly Holmes put on a showstopping display in a sparkly wine-coloured gown as she joined a slew of stars on the red carpet at the 2022 National Television Awards at Wembley's OVO Arena on Thursday. The former Olympian, 52,...
Why Ant and Dec won't be at NTAs tonight after winning for last 20 years
After two decades of attending the National Television Awards, national treasures and Geordie presenter duo Ant and Dec unfortunately won't be attending this evening's ceremony (13 October). Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, better known as Ant and Dec (or PJ and Duncan, depending on how old you are) began their...
Ant and Dec forced to pull out of National Television Awards
Ant and Dec have been forced to pull out of the National Television Awards due to illness. The NTAs are taking place tomorrow on Thursday (13 October) and will be presented by returning host Joel Dommett. The TV presenter shortlist for the NTAs includes the likes of Alison Hammond, Ant...
Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield booed as they win Best Daytime show at NTAs
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been booed as they won at the National Television Awards. Check out the awkward moment below:. The pair headed onto the stage with the rest of the This Morning cast as they won the Best Daytime show award on 13 October. However, the group...
Kate Garraway shares daughter’s emotional NTAs tribute to dad Derek
Kate Garraway has shared daughter Darcey's sweet tribute to her dad, Derek Draper, after Kate won the award for authored documentary prize for the second year in a row at Thursday's National Television Awards. You can watch Kate discussing Darcey's tribute below:. Discussing the win on Good Morning Britain today,...
GMA’s Sam Champion shares new health update ahead of DWTS & reveals reason behind ‘painful nerve issue’ in leg
SAM Champion has admitted he was not prepared for the physical toll competing on Dancing with the Stars would have on him. The Good Morning America weatherman has been complaining about his legs hurting him throughout the early weeks of the reality show. And just hours before Monday night's live...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance
Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert to Perform Special Dance at Their Wedding
Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough reveals new details about his upcoming wedding to fiancée Hayley Erbert. The couple has been engaged since June after seven years of dating. Hough shares some of their wedding plans prior to tying the knot with his longtime love. Hough Wants a...
'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy on the Added Pressure of Being Partnered with a 'Bachelorette' (Exclusive)
After a disappointing finish last year on Dancing with the Stars, there was talk that Val Chmerkovskiy wouldn’t be returning for season 31, but back he is and feeling “splendid” after finishing last week in a three-way tie for first place. Val, who’s partnered with Bachelorette Gabby...
Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star With Kids: ‘Here’s to the Next 20 Years’
Celebrating their mom! While being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kelly Clarkson had the support of daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6. "Thank you so much @NBC, @americanidol, @atlanticrecords, @kellyclarksonshow, @nbcthevoice, @creativeartistsagency, my personal team/crew, my band, my friends and family, and all the fans that came out today […]
Popculture
Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31
Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a...
Jodie Comer is mathematically the most beautiful woman in the world, according to scientists
Jodie Comer is the most beautiful woman in the world, a world leading cosmetic surgeon has mathematically determined. Although it might sound a bit shady to measure how beautiful or not an individual is, it seems as if Dr Julian De Silva of Harley Street, London, has attempted to objectively determine the outcome with what he calls the 'Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi'.
talentrecap.com
Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for Covid-19, Will This Affect ‘American Idol’?
Ryan Seacrest has shared on Instagram that he tested positive for Covid-19. The American Idol host was recently with the rest of the cast in Las Vegas as they began filming for the upcoming Season 21. Could his illness affect the show?. Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for Covid-19 “I don’t...
JK Rowling shares heartbreaking tribute to Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane
The tributes have begun to roll in for Robbie Coltrane, following his tragic death today, 14 October. The 72-year-old actor was a fan-favourite for his role as Hagrid in Harry Potter, as well as notable roles in James Bond’s GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. Now, JK Rowling...
Mum divides opinion after admitting she wears dressing gown on the school run
The Covid-19 pandemic had a lot of us spending more time than usual in our pyjamas, but there are some places where loungewear remains taboo. Case in point, this mum, who has divided the internet by revealing that she wears her dressing gown on the school run. Taking to the...
U.K.・
Gabby Windey: Val Chmerkovskiy and I Are Working Ourselves ‘To Death’ Every Week on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Leaving it all on the dance floor! Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy have been at the top of the leaderboard for three weeks in a row on Dancing With the Stars — but it hasn't been easy. "I think there's been a little bit of pressure all of these weeks knowing that we're sharing the […]
Olivia Wilde hits out at claims she ‘abandoned’ her kids
Olivia Wilde has put to bed claims she has ‘abandoned’ her two children by critics who scrutinise her relationship with Harry Styles. The mum-of-two spoke about motherhood with Elle magazine for their November 2022 cover story. Olivia shares eight-year-old son Otis and six-year-old daughter Daisy with ex Jason...
People are calling Alison Hammond spilling her wine at NTAs 'peak' British TV
Alison Hammond has stolen the hearts of the British public with her wit and humour. And she's back at it again after having an unfortunate incident involving a glass of wine at the National Television Awards tonight (13 October). After the This Morning presenter spilled her wine while on live...
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Matt Goss explains how rare health condition has impacted his time on the show
Strictly Come Dancing's Matt Goss has discussed living with Poland syndrome, which affects the body's musculature. Partnered with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova this series, the pop star spoke to The Daily Mail about his condition, which previously bothered him before feeling inspired by judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel-Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.
Fans are just noticing a Made In Chelsea star was on new episode of The Kardashians
A blast from Made in Chelsea's past was featured on The Kardashians, season two. We love a good cross-over, it's the meeting of two worlds we didn't even imagine existing in the same universe. Check out the bizarre cameo here:. So, when our beloved Kardashians returned to the small screen,...
