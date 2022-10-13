ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Hungry for some unique cuisine? These restaurants make the best curry in Dallas: report

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azp4T_0iXiDqzP00

DALLAS (KDAF) — When other people are celebrating, it’s easy to get what the kids these days are calling “FOMO” which is the fear of missing out, and while the United Kingdom is celebrating curry earlier in October, we wanted to make sure Texas got to get some celebrating in as well.

“The holiday brings light to the spicy Indian dish, a stew with ginger, garlic, and turmeric as its primary ingredients. It was founded by a journalist named Peter Grove who fell in love with the delicious dish and decided to have fun promoting it while bringing attention to Indian culinary arts,” NationalToday says.

So, what’s the best way to celebrate curry? Well, eating it of course! But now the question is where can diners get the best of this popular dish in and around Dallas?

Look no further than right here folks, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best curry around town and we’re already heading out to get a bowl or two:

  • Shivas Bar & Grill – Downtown
  • Ka Thai – Uptown
  • Okaeri Cafe
  • Krazy Katsu Curry & Udon
  • Roti Grill – Uptown
  • Currys Indian Cafe
  • Delhi6 Indian Kitchen & Bar
  • India Palace – North Dallas
  • Malai Kitchen – Uptown
  • Spices of India Kitchen
  • O’Desi Aroma
  • Crushcraft Thai Eats – Uptown
  • Royal Thai – Upper Greenville
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Best drink spots in North Texas with the best liqueur

DALLAS (KDAF) — As they say in Parks and Recreation – “Treat Yo’ Self”. It’s Sunday and you deserve to have a relaxing day off with a drink or two (in a responsible manner). It may be the weekend but this Sunday is also special because it is National Liqueur Day!
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

8 New Dallas Restaurants We're Excited About

Dallas continues to open restaurants at what seems like a record pace. This fall is full of new openings, and looking ahead, we're excited about some spots that will open in 2023. Here are the places we're looking forward to the most, some of which are already open and other that will be soon.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
CW33 NewsFix

Where to get the best farm fresh eggs around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — A staple of every breakfast will include pancakes, hashbrowns, bacon, and, of course, eggs cooked just the way you liked them. Everyone has had eggs cooked at home from the store, but have you ever given some farm-fresh eggs a shot? Your breakfast will be changed without a doubt once you give these a try. So, why all the egg talk?
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Thrillist

The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall

When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Check Out This An Airplane Bungalow On a Tree-Lined Street of Delight

This little write-up is going to be a high list of what’s this? What’s that? Oh, man, that’s pretty. We’ll start with the obvious … Oh, man, that’s pretty. What is? This house. It’s an Airplane Bungalow set in the Kings Highway Historic District in Oak Cliff. Quick fact from Preservation Dallas: Kings Highway was originally constructed as a temporary apartment for Winnetka Heights in 1910.
DALLAS, TX
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Dallas, Texas: The Best Hotels & Areas

When the good folks of Dallas tell you, “big things happen here,” – believe it! Founded in 1841, D-Town is now the third-largest city in Texas, boasting a rich history, a fantastic food scene, and the largest arts district in the United States. That makes it a treat for travelers – but a challenge when you’re trying to figure out where to stay in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#North Dallas#Currys#Food Drink#Indian#Shivas Bar Grill#Uptown Okaeri Cafe Krazy#Uptown Currys Indian Cafe#Nexstar Media Inc
Dallas Observer

The Essential Hidden Gems of Dallas

Finding off-the-beaten-path restaurants is a hobby of sorts. Perhaps a lifestyle. Wading into new territory with a menu that pushes us out of our comfort zone is something we seek out daily. We've spent a fair amount of time doing such and have gathered together 15 of our best finds to date.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFAA

North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away

DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Home with Spacious Living Areas and A Beautiful Resort Style Backyard Listed $4.8 Million in Frisco, Texas

The Home in Frisco, a gorgeous corner lot residence in the heart of Frisco Hills of Kingwood gated community with spacious living areas, gourmet kitchen, spacious rooms, decorative lighting, media room, game room, vaulted ceilings is now available for sale. This house located at 1784 Hidalgo Ln, Frisco, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Peace Montgomery (Phone: 214-425-0703) at Stellar Real Estate, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Frisco.
Pizza Marketplace

Mountain Mike's Pizza to make Texas debut

Mountain Mike's Pizza will make its Texas debut in Lewisville by the end of the year. Franchisees Steve and Adam Zeigler will open the first of a three-store agreement. The Zeiglers also own eight Jersey Mike's franchises throughout Texas, according to a press release. "We are beyond excited to introduce...
LEWISVILLE, TX
KDAF

KDAF

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy