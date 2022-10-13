Read full article on original website
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...

Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look
Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
Hulu and Disney Plus award-winning show to end after three seasons
The Hardy Boys are set to solve their final mystery in 2023

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals Shocking Character Returns and a Mysterious New Villain
During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ released a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, premiering Thursday, February 16th exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The 10-episode season will debut new episodes weekly on Thursdays. The trailer revealed Tony Award winner Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) in the recurring role of Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike with an apparent vendetta against Jean-Luc Picard and his crew from the U.S.S. Enterprise. Also joining the cast are Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) in recurring roles. Sharpe Chestnut plays Ensign Sidney La Forge, Geordi La Forge's eldest daughter and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Burton plays Geordi's youngest daughter, Ensign Alandra La Forge, who works with her dad.

CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Casts Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series at Disney+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy are the latest additions to the cast of the series based on Rick Riordan Percy Jackson novels. The trio join previously announced series lead Walker Scobell and series regulars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. Copeland will appear in a recurring guest star role as Ares, the god of War. Ares is described as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed....
'The Walking Dead' now has 6 spin-off shows. Here they all are.
AMC announced a few spinoffs to the main "The Walking Dead" series. Even if you stopped watching, you may be curious about what's to come.
Amazon Prime Video Reveals Trailer for ‘The English’ Western Series Starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video shared the official trailer for upcoming Western drama series “The English,” starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. All six episodes of the limited series will premiere on November 11 exclusively in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics on Prime Video, following its November 10 UK premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The series is created by Hugo Blick, who also serves as an executive producer, director and writer. The series follows aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, played by Blunt, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout named Eli Whipp, played by Spencer. They come together in 1890...

Kurt Sutter Drama The Abandons Ordered to Series at Netflix
The creator of Sons of Anarchy has closed a deal to bring a new series to the small screen. According to Variety, Netflix has ordered the series The Abandons, a ten-episode drama set in the Old West. "As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s...
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
Season 11 of 'American Horror Story' Is Ready to Cause Chaos in the Big Apple
After plenty of anticipation, fans will be thrilled to learn that Season 11 of American Horror Story is right around the corner! The upcoming installment is slated for a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and we couldn't be more excited to see what legendary filmmaker Ryan Murphy has up his sleeve this time around.
Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, a TV legend thanks to her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, passed away Tuesday at the age of 96. Broadway World has a statement from Lansbury’s family: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was...
CBS Announces Cast for Three New Holiday Movies: Paul Greene, Neal Bledsoe and More (EXCLUSIVE)
CBS’ original holiday films will star many familiar faces for Christmas enthusiasts. The broadcast network will debut three original festive flicks in December, some starring their own talent. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “The Equalizer” star Lisa Lapira each lead their own film. The network brought back original holiday movies in 2021 with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal” — the first time CBS re-entered the space in nine years. “Fit for Christmas”Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)Amanda Kloots executive produced and stars in “Fit for Christmas” alongside Paul Greene, best known for his many Hallmark holiday...

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboot Cast Revealed
Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will all be joining for Season 14. The news was revealed at a “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” taping on Sunday night during BravoCon, when the ladies surprised fans by walking on stage. Andy Cohen said he wanted the new cast to better reflect New York City, and indeed it does. Lyons identifies as gay, and Taank will be the first Indian Housewife.
Joel McHale to Star in Animal Control Workplace Comedy at Fox
The always-employed Joel McHale is making his network sitcom comeback. The Community grad is set to star in the new workplace comedy Animal Control, which previously received a straight-to-series order at Fox. The single-camera comedy follows “a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not,” according to the official logline. “McHale will portray Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but...
Station 19 Confirms Grey Damon's Fate As Jack In Season 6 Premiere, But Showrunner Krista Vernoff Says The Worries Aren't Over
Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff discussed Jack Gibson's exit from the firehouse and what's next for him in Season 6.

Two Time Emmy Nominee Hired From The Upcoming Penguin HBO Max Series
Ever since the debut of Matt Reeves The Batman, HBO Max has clearly wanted to bank off the rich lore of Gotham. Reportedly, there are talks of doing an Arkham Asylum series for the streaming service, but there hasn’t been much news about that since August. Originally, Reeves was going to do a series called Gotham P.D.; however, that was ultimately canceled, and fans were still left wondering whether Colin Farrell’s The Penguin series was still going to be made.

Netflix Backs Short Film Camp Training Program in Thailand (EXCLUSIVE)
Netflix has come on board for the second year to support the Short Film Camp, a film industry training program for professionals from Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. The SFC is led by Purin Pictures, a film funding body backed by the Purin Foundation. The event, running for ten days...
