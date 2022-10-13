ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IL

Jury returns guilty verdict in Murbarger murder trial

By Seth Austin, Cody Bailey
 3 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Brodey Murbarger, 26, was found guilty of first degree murder on Thursday after the jury deliberated for only an hour.

Murbarger was accused in the 2014 disappearance and killing of 15-year-old Megan Nichols. On Wednesday, an FBI investigator told the jury about text messages between Murbarger and Nichols which revealed the two were in a sexual relationship. The investigator also testified the two were planning to runaway together five months prior to Nichols’ disappearance.

Murbarger took the stand on Wednesday and testified that Nichols’ blood was in his car after a sexual encounter in which he used his shirt to clean the blood. Murbarger then said he placed the shirt in the trunk, where leaking water caused the blood to spread.

During closing arguments Thursday, the state of Illinois argued that Murbarger has changed his story several times through interviews with police, claiming all stories contradict one another. The state also says during police interviews, Murbarger told others he went to Nichols’ house around 9:30 pm July 3, 2014 because he thought she had run away. Through those statements, the state says Murbarger places himself with Nichols on the night and time she disappeared.

The defense team for Murbarger says the evidence in the case is speculation and circumstantial, citing there is no motive for Murbarger to commit murder, and no evidence that Nichols’ death was due to strangulation. In reference to the varying stories, the defense states Murbarger was an “awkward teen” under a lot of pressure due to rumors circulating of his involvement in Nichols’ disappearance and would have been flustered during interrogations.

This is a developing story.

