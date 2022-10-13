Read full article on original website
G4 TV Shuts Down, Two Years After Comcast Tried to Revive Gaming Network, Resulting in Layoff of 45 Employees
Comcast Spectacor, the cable and entertainment giant’s sports and esports division, told G4 TV employees Sunday that the gaming network was shutting down effective immediately. The decision has resulted in 45 staff members of G4 TV losing their jobs. More from Variety. In a memo, obtained by Variety, Comcast...
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in...
Rihanna Drops Teaser and Date for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’
Sorry, it’s not a new album, but it’s a reason for excitement all the same: Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty Show has an official premiere date. Vol. 4 of the annual fashion special drops Nov. 9, exclusively streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. In a short but...
Netflix Backs Short Film Camp Training Program in Thailand (EXCLUSIVE)
Netflix has come on board for the second year to support the Short Film Camp, a film industry training program for professionals from Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. The SFC is led by Purin Pictures, a film funding body backed by the Purin Foundation. The event, running for ten days...
"No Regrets": 19 Times People Were Mercilessly Petty And Didn't Care One Bit
"I found an old love letter he had written to me, so I decided to spray it with my perfume, glitter-bomb it, and mail it back to him. I found out later that it actually arrived on his birthday and made a huge mess. It was the perfect revenge, and I don’t regret it one bit."
Korea Box Office: Retreat Continues as Weekend Total Falls to $4.2 Million
While the Busan International Film Festival was busily hailing a return to normality the slump at South Korea’s commercial box office deepened dramatically over the most recent weekend. Cinemagoing nationwide was worth only $4.20 million between Friday and Sunday, the lowest weekend total since April and a time before...
John Oliver Takes Dig At HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon’ For Dark Scenes: “It’s Genuinely Hard To Watch”
John Oliver was back for another episode of Last Week Tonight and this time he’s taking digs at HBO’s own House of the Dragon. The comedian took a jab at the dark scenes from the Game of Thrones spinoff that have proven to be controversial among viewers. While the topic was transgender rights and a little girl expressing her frustration over the bathroom situation in school, Oliver tried to make the dark moment lighter by poking fun at the HBO fantasy series. “That is brutal! It is so dark it is genuinely hard to watch,” Oliver said of the young transgender girl...
‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Coup Runnings
It starts quietly. Through the halls and stairways of an empty palace just before daybreak, a serving boy brings news: The King is dead. It ends spectacularly: From beneath the ground where thousands have gathered to pay homage to their new ruler, a dragon erupts, screaming its fury before flying away with its rider, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, aboard. This, too, is news of a sort: There’s a new King in town, but for how long?
