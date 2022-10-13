ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Companies#Mergers And Acquisitions#Wall Street#Tv Networks#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Linear
SFGate

Netflix Backs Short Film Camp Training Program in Thailand (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has come on board for the second year to support the Short Film Camp, a film industry training program for professionals from Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. The SFC is led by Purin Pictures, a film funding body backed by the Purin Foundation. The event, running for ten days...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Korea Box Office: Retreat Continues as Weekend Total Falls to $4.2 Million

While the Busan International Film Festival was busily hailing a return to normality the slump at South Korea’s commercial box office deepened dramatically over the most recent weekend. Cinemagoing nationwide was worth only $4.20 million between Friday and Sunday, the lowest weekend total since April and a time before...
WORLD
Deadline

John Oliver Takes Dig At HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon’ For Dark Scenes: “It’s Genuinely Hard To Watch”

John Oliver was back for another episode of Last Week Tonight and this time he’s taking digs at HBO’s own House of the Dragon. The comedian took a jab at the dark scenes from the Game of Thrones spinoff that have proven to be controversial among viewers. While the topic was transgender rights and a little girl expressing her frustration over the bathroom situation in school, Oliver tried to make the dark moment lighter by poking fun at the HBO fantasy series. “That is brutal! It is so dark it is genuinely hard to watch,” Oliver said of the young transgender girl...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
SFGate

‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Coup Runnings

It starts quietly. Through the halls and stairways of an empty palace just before daybreak, a serving boy brings news: The King is dead. It ends spectacularly: From beneath the ground where thousands have gathered to pay homage to their new ruler, a dragon erupts, screaming its fury before flying away with its rider, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, aboard. This, too, is news of a sort: There’s a new King in town, but for how long?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy