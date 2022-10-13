ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Illinois deadline to claim $700 tax rebate payments just three days away

Illinois residents have just three days left to claim up to $700 in tax rebates that are meant to provide financial support amid increased living costs in the state. The rebates are part of the state’s Family Relief Plan, which was introduced in a bill backed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel and passed earlier this year. The legislation sets aside millions of dollars for those who filed their taxes in 2021 to help with rising costs due to the coronavirus pandemic and the increase in inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaintiffs#Class Action Lawsuit
FOX 2

Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
DOW, IL
agupdate.com

Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
IOWA STATE
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

What is your favourite thing to order when you go out? If it's a nice steak with sunt vegetables on the side then keep on reading because you are in the right place, especially if you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for serving delicious food that makes you want to keep going back for more time and time again.
ILLINOIS STATE
KTLO

Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
ARKANSAS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy