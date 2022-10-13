Read full article on original website
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Illinois residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
Monthly direct payments of $500 available to thousands of Americans – but only for another week
MONTHLY direct payments of several hundreds of dollars are available to be grabbed – but you need to act swiftly. This will apply to eligible residents in Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago. Last week, officials kicked off a $42million Promise program, which will give 3,250 households $500 a...
CNET
Capital One $190 Million Data Breach Settlement: Today Is the Last Day to Claim Money
Today is the final day that Capital One customers can claim part of a $190 million settlement stemming from a massive 2019 data breach that exposed more than 100 million people's personal information. Plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit argued that hacker Paige Thompson wouldn't have been able to access Capital...
Illinois guaranteed income program to give thousands $500 a month
A new guaranteed income program in Cook County, Illinois, will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month in funds that families will be able to spend however they see fit. Applications for the pilot, called the Cook County Promise program, opened last Thursday and will remain open until...
CBS News
As cash bail nears an end in Illinois, judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Illinois deadline to claim $700 tax rebate payments just three days away
Illinois residents have just three days left to claim up to $700 in tax rebates that are meant to provide financial support amid increased living costs in the state. The rebates are part of the state’s Family Relief Plan, which was introduced in a bill backed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel and passed earlier this year. The legislation sets aside millions of dollars for those who filed their taxes in 2021 to help with rising costs due to the coronavirus pandemic and the increase in inflation.
$500 A Month Of Basic Income Will Go To These Low-Income Families
A new guaranteed income pilot program is set to provide thousands of low-income residents with a set amount of money each month in Cook County, Illinois. It’s the largest publicly funded basic income pilot in the country. Here’s everything you need to know. What is this new basic...
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each month
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.
First openly gay Illinois senator: Coming out 'brought me closer to the people around me’
State Sen. Mike Simmons, the first openly gay member of the Illinois Senate, talked about his experience Tuesday, which was National Coming Out Day. Simmons, of Chicago’s North Side, said he hopes to be an inspiration to the LGBTQ+ community.
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
agupdate.com
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
What is your favourite thing to order when you go out? If it's a nice steak with sunt vegetables on the side then keep on reading because you are in the right place, especially if you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for serving delicious food that makes you want to keep going back for more time and time again.
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
Missouri governor will not grant mass pardons for marijuana offenses after Biden request
Missouri's governor will not grant a blanket pardon to those convicted on minor marijuana offenses after President Joe Biden pardoned federal convictions and urged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Biden's declaration Thursday "does not implicate state law in...
KTLO
Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
Amazon workers at ‘critical’ Joliet facility walk off the job: ‘Without MDW2, nothing moves’
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Outside of Amazon’s MDW2 facility in Joliet, members of Warehouse Workers for Justice walked out and picketed with signs calling for “actions, not apologies.”. The walkout came as workers have demanded safer work conditions and a base pay rate of $25 per hour. Close...
Close election expected for Illinois' 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn't seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
Satanic Temple challenges abortion bans in Idaho and Indiana
The Satanic Temple filed lawsuits in federal court challenging abortion bans in Indiana and Idaho, arguing that the laws violate their members' rights.
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.
Comments / 3