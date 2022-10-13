Read full article on original website
SFGate
Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots, and the man's girlfriend’s mother was wounded during an exchange of gunfire between the man and police, a prosecutor said Friday. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, 24, was arrested several blocks away...
SFGate
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city's mayor said Sunday. Mayor...
