wbrc.com
No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
wvtm13.com
Argument at food truck leads to deadly double shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police is investigating a double homicide. This happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Third Avenue North. When officers arrived they found an adult man unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and pronounced that man dead.
wbrc.com
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
More than Birmingham Water Works: 10 other utilities handling water in Jefferson County
As Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) continues to make headlines with billing issues plaguing customers and the recent resignation of their board’s chairman, people may be unaware that there are 10 other smaller systems also serving Jefferson County. Those systems, ranging from 32 customers to nearly 40,000 customers, are different...
wvtm13.com
Resident describes police commotion in quiet Homewood neighborhood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Homewood police officer is on administrative leave after shooting a suspected car burglar. People who live on Parkside Circle in Homewood say they were sound asleep when they heard a loud commotion just before 3 a.m. Saturday. Watch the video above to hear from a...
Search underway for missing woman in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing woman who has not been seen since Saturday. Danae Randall, 22, was last seen in the 900 block of Division Street. She is described as being 5’2″ and weighing 135 pounds. If you have any information on […]
wbrc.com
I-59 N shutdown; traffic being diverted off Roebuck Parkway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash is blocking all lanes on I-59 NB past 4th Ave S exit this morning. Police are re-routing traffic at the Roebuck Exit. Please use caution when in this area. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City school and family remember Kei’lan Allen with reflections and balloon release
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Westlawn Middle School principal Darlene Atkins focused on who Kei’lan Allen was, and not the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. Atkins was not alone. Kei’lan’s grandmother felt the same way. Before the balloon release in front Westlawn Middle School on October 14, principal...
wvtm13.com
Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
wvtm13.com
Suspect in custody after Hoover police officer shot
HOOVER, Ala. — A suspect is in custody after a Hoover police officer was shot Sunday during a shootout at an apartment complex. Police said it all started when a driver on Interstate 459 reported that someone had fired shots at his vehicle a little before 11:30 a.m. No one was injured in that shooting.
I-20/59 Going Single-Lane in Tuscaloosa County for Monthlong Bridge Repair
The Alabama Department of Transporation will close a Tuscaloosa County Road and a small stretch of two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 for around a month to repair a bridge that was damaged last month. John McWilliams, a spokesperson for ALDOT, told local media about the upcoming work in a...
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
2 Birmingham suspects charged in August murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old and 20-year-old are charged in connection with an August homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Joshua Jermaine Burns and Jayveon Khiry Fleming are charged with capital murder in Cedric Mahaffey’s death on Aug. 20. Mahaffey was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest. Police said after Mahaffey’s killing Burns and […]
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. residents still without garbage pickup; Day 15
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - New frustrations today from Shelby County homeowners who have gone more than 2 weeks without anyone picking up their garbage. Shelby County homeowners we spoke to say they’re glad we’re trying to get answers for them, because they still haven’t heard from the county.
Record Cold In The Forecast This Week
If our forecast high of 53° on Tuesday for Birmingham pans out, that would break the record low high temperature by 2 degrees.
