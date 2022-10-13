Christopher J. Hardie, 64

Christopher John Hardie, 64, passed away on June 21, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1957, he was a member of the C.W. Baker Class of 1976, playing three years of varsity football and three years of varsity lacrosse. He was also a member of the Herkimer Community College Class of 1978, where he was a charter member of the lacrosse team and played two years as starting midfielder.

After college he started a career with Panama Jack Inc. in Orlando, FL. His continued hard work and dedicated service brought him to the level of vice president of distribution.

He then began a second adventure with Disney Corporation until declining health forced him into retirement.

He continued his love of lacrosse with coaching the Winter Haven High School lacrosse team.

He was predeceased by his parents, Fredrick and Barbra Hardie of Ocala, FL, and was survived by brothers, Mark Hardie and wife Deborah, of Onley, VA, Jerome Hardie and wife Julie of Victor, N.Y. Nephew Christopher Hardie and girlfriend Marrissa, and grandnephew, Boon Esteban Hardie of Barneveld, N.Y., along with his brothers from other mothers, Mike Schoen and Bill Leake.

Chris was an avid golfer and Orlando tour guide to all friends and family that came to Orlando, especially the Collins and Rowe families, on their February trips. He would without question give help to anyone, as well as directions to the best food and ice cream establishments, all while still being a good cook and baker in his own kitchen. He took great pride in finding the Christmas present that made the most noise and took the most batteries to send to his nephew Chris! He was a great help to his parents in Ocala as their health declined. He will be missed by all!