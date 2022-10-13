Church Pension Group Hosts Conversation on Understanding the ABCs of ESG

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022--

The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced that it will host a virtual conversation with leading industry experts who will review broad trends across the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) landscape and provide specific case studies of how incorporating ESG issues informs investment decisions.

The event is part of CPG’s ongoing Insights & Ideas series of discussions on socially responsible investing (SRI). Individuals interested in attending the event, which will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET, can register at cpg.org/Insights&Ideas.

“Environmental, social, and governance issues can have a material impact on investment risk and return,” said Mary Kate Wold, CEO and President of CPG. “These issues, historically limited to socially responsible investors, are garnering increased attention and moving to the mainstream as more investors recognize their impact on investment performance. I encourage individuals interested in learning more about this important topic to join us on October 20th.”

The panelists will include Jonathan Bailey, Managing Director, Head of Environmental, Social, and Governance Investing at Neuberger Berman; Emily Lawrence, North American Director of Sustainable Investing Client Engagement at Northern Trust Asset Management; Jacqui Murray, Partner at Resource Capital Funds; and Christopher Rowe, Managing Director at the Church Pension Group.

Videos and presentations from prior Insights & Ideas discussions, which focused on climate change, investing in economically disadvantaged communities, faithful investing, positive impact investing, and sustainable investing, can be viewed at cpg.org/Insights&Ideas.

Individuals interested in learning more about CPG’s SRI efforts and viewing videos related to CPG’s positive impact investments can visit cpg.org/SRI.

About the Church Pension Group

The Church Pension Group (CPG) is a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church. It maintains three lines of business—benefits, insurance, and publishing. CPG provides retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for clergy and lay employees of The Episcopal Church, as well as property and casualty insurance and book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Church. Follow CPG on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. cpg.org

