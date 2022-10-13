When you first start your career, there are a few must-haves that you’ll need to succeed. You’ll of course want to add value, ask questions, and take in constructive feedback, but beyond the day-to-day at the office, you’ll also want to spend time building your professional council. Never heard of a professional council before? You’re not alone. Some people use different terminology for it, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to the basic concept of networking and the idea that no man (or woman) is an Island. For many individuals that have succeeded in their careers,...

