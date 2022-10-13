Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Committee OKs Higher Custodial Wages
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee on Wednesday approved a memorandum of agreement with the district custodial union through 2025, bumping up senior custodians' hourly wages by over a dollar. The approval was unanimous with no public conversation after about an hour in executive session. The custodial union is...
2022 One Book, One Community Read Tackles Intimate Abuse
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The third annual One Book, One Community read features Tanya Selvaratnam's recount of intimate abuse from former New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. In October, about two dozen virtual groups began reading "Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence" by Tanya Selvaratnam, and in April,...
Mission Restaurant to Close at the End of the Month
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —After 15 years on North Street, Mission Restaurant will be closing its doors on Halloween. The news was announced in a Facebook post on Sunday. "We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to all our patrons for making Mission such an incredible part of downtown Pittsfield through the years. A special thank you to our team members, past and present, who brought their passion and talents to the restaurant shift after shift – though our chapter together may be closing, the memories and experiences we've shared are timeless," the post read.
Pittsfield Pitches Shutout at South Hadley
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield senior Keanu Arce-Jackson scored three touchdowns to help the Generals win at home on Friday in a 48-0 blowout of South Hadley. Arce-Jackson was one of four players to cross the goal line for Pittsfield, with junior Dashaun Brown scoring two touchdowns and senior Francis Mensah and sophomore Marcus Jubrey each scoring one.
Signs of Peace: Park Square Vigils Mark 20th Anniversary
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A lot has changed in the city over the years but one constant has been the peace vigil at Park Square on Thursday evenings. Last week marked 20 years since Donald and Merry Lathrop held the first vigil on Oct. 3, 2002, when the Iraq war was about the begin.
MCLA Men's Soccer Blanks Fitchburg State
FITCHBURG, Mass. -- Mount Greylock graduate Sam Edge stopped six shots Saturday to backstop the MCLA men's soccer team to a 3-0 win over Fitchburg State. Marcos Lopez had a goal and an assist for the Trailblazers (5-7-1, 2-2-1 MASCAC), who host Salem State on Friday. Volleyball. SALEM, Mass. --...
MCLA Welcomes Seven New Faculty Members
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) is pleased to announce that seven new faculty members will be joining the Trailblazer community for the College’s fall semester: Eunice Uhm, Mariah Hepworth, Omotara Adeeko, Carter J. Carter, Darren Johnson, Amy Shapiro, and Kara Corlew. New faculty...
Pittsfield Deadline Extended for Halloween Parade
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield’s Department of Community Development Recreation Program has announced that the application deadline for the Halloween Parade has been extended to Thursday, Oct. 20. This year's parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 on Tyler St. The entry form...
Lanesborough Staff to Participate in Administrator Search Committee
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen has formed a steering committee for a new town administrator, a little under a year after it last filled the position. The new committee will consist primarily of Town Hall staff, who were invited to be a part of the search. The board also appointed community member Claire Kristensen to be the committee's chair.
RSVP Recognizes Volunteers with Annual Luncheon
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program held its annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Friday afternoon at Country Club of Pittsfield to honor volunteers and staff who helped make an impact to the community. RSVP provides individuals 55 and older who live in Berkshire County the opportunity to...
Ready Set Play Opens in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Preschool operators Melissa and Kenneth Fawcett are embarking on a new adventure in opening an indoor playground on Merrill Road. The Fawcetts opened the Ready Set Learn preschool eight years ago in Dalton and, last week, opened Ready Set Play for young children. "I feel like...
Williams Field Hockey Team Edges Wesleyan
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. -- Kelly McCarthy and Catherine Torres each scored a goal Saturday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Wesleyan. Carson Stephenson and Gates Tenewicz each playd a half in Williams' goal, combining for one save. Williams (8-3, 4-3 NESCAC) hosts Montclair State...
Homeless Pittsfield Residents Ask City Council for Respect, Solutions
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With a requested update on the city's efforts to address homelessness in Tuesday's City Council agenda, unsheltered residents took the open mic stand. Randy Ruusukallio, who resides in the St. Joseph's homeless shelter, called for more resources that serve people in a similar situation to his own.
Taconic Boys Shut Out Drury
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Ezra Ezan and Reynaldo Castro each scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 7-0 win over Drury. Nick Plazas, Riley Crawford and Ethan O'Donnell each found the back of the net for the Thunder. Taconic (14-0-1) hosts Pittsfield on...
Dalton Takes First Steps to Meet ADA Requirements
DALTON, Mass. — The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission presented an Americans with Disabilities Act self-evaluation and transition plan to the board on Tuesday night to determine the town's priorities and paths to improvement. The state mandated this self-evaluation to enhance the town's opportunities for grant approval. The town has...
Monument Mountain Boys Tie Wahconah on Road
DALTON, Mass. -- Brody Calvert had a hat trick for the Wahconah boys soccer team in a 3-3 tie against Monument Mountain on Sunday. The Spartans scored three goals in the second half after trailing by a goal at half-time. Hudson Manzonli scored twice, and Mac Zdziarski scored a goal...
Belchertown Volleyball Outlasts Lenox in Five Sets
LENOX, Mass. – Hailey Armold had a strong all around game for the Lenox volleyball team in a five-set loss to Belchertown on Friday. Armold recorded 13 digs to go with five aces and five kills in the 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 19-25, 15-6 loss. “Her numerous sacrifices may have...
Munch Leads Lenox Girls Past Southwick
LENOX, Mass. – Aliza Munch scored in the first five minutes and finished with a pair of goals to lead the Lenox girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Southwick on Friday. Medeja Rudzinskaite had a goal and an assist, and Hailey Tobler set up a goal for Lenox, which lost, 1-0, to Southwick earlier this season.
Defense the Difference for Taconic Volleyball in Road Win
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Natalia Dos Santos pulled up 34 digs to lead the Taconic volleyball team to victory at Sci-Tech. Brenna McNeice had 30 digs, and Ciana Bennett had 20 on a solid night for the Thunder’s defense. “The way they covered the floor tonight was absolutely amazing,”...
Mount Greylock Earns Big Shutout at Palmer
PALMER, Mass. -- Mai O'Connor made five saves, and Lily McDermott scored the game-winner Friday as the Mount Greylock girls soccer program took a big step forward with a 1-0 win at Palmer. The Panthers beat Mount Greylock three times last fall: 6-2 in Williamstown, 4-2 in Palmer at 2-1...
