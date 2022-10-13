ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Recession odds rise to 100% in economic modeling

New economic modeling shows that there is a near certainty that the economy will enter a recession within the next year. There is now a 100% chance of a recession in the United States by October of next year, according to new economic modeling by Bloomberg that was released on Monday. That is up from 65% for the same period of time in the previous iteration of the model, something that is certain to ring alarm bells for investors and economists.
AOL Corp

What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.

As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
CNBC

Mark Zandi warns a recession may come in the second half of 2023

Moody's Analytics' chief economist Mark Zandi cautions that a recession may be on the horizon. In an interview with CNBC's Andrea Miller, Zandi said a recession did not occur in the first half of this year. Zandi called employment levels the "most important indicator[s]" of a recession. With unemployment at the low rate of 3.5%, he doesn't buy the view that two back-to-back quarters of negative growth alone are sufficient to make for a recession.
CNET

Are We in a Recession? What's Going on with Layoffs, Interest Rates and the Stock Market

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation is showing few signs of cooling, as signaled in this week's Consumer Price Index report, making it more likely that the Federal Reserve will hike up interest rates even higher at next month's meeting.
WWD

Economic Outlook Goes From Bad to Worse

The economic rhetoric is getting worse — and clearer — lending an urgency to calls that the world needs to  prepare for tougher times now.  While the language of economics is so often inscrutable — aimed at people who spend their days poring over trade balances — increasingly blunt pronouncements from the top of the financial world are underscoring just how much risk lies in the year ahead. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, economic counsellor at the International Monetary Fund, warned on Tuesday...
TheStreet

Key Indicator Puts the Chance of Recession at 100%

Many top economists, such as Harvard’s Larry Summers, say the economy is likely to enter a recession this year or next, thanks to the large interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve. The economy shrank 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second. Consumer prices soared 8.2% in...
Kitchen and Bath Design News

Remodeling Sentiment Remains Positive, Though Softening

WASHINGTON, DC — Remodelers in many parts of the U.S. remain positive about the market, although a growing number are reporting signs of a slowdown due to ongoing labor shortages, high material prices and rising interest rates, the National Association of Home Builders said. The Washington, DC-based NAHB released...
WASHINGTON STATE
yieldpro.com

Construction spending digs in as recession deepens

U.S. construction spending—an indicator of total spending on all types of construction—fell in August for the second month as the housing market moved further into a recession. Construction spending in September was estimated at “a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,781.3 billion, 0.7 percent below the revised July...
Reuters

Oil prices fall more than 3% on recession worries

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.

