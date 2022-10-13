Read full article on original website
Related
American cities are preparing for the worst and bracing for ‘stagflation and a possible economic downturn’
City governments are increasingly pessimistic about their budgets.
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve's jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday.
Odds of recession in next 12 months now 63 percent in survey of economists
Sixty three percent of economists believe a recession will occur in the next year, marking the latest increase in such a prediction, according to The Wall Street Journal’s economist survey. Forty nine percent predicted a recession in The Wall Street Journal’s July survey, and the latest poll marks the...
Washington Examiner
Recession odds rise to 100% in economic modeling
New economic modeling shows that there is a near certainty that the economy will enter a recession within the next year. There is now a 100% chance of a recession in the United States by October of next year, according to new economic modeling by Bloomberg that was released on Monday. That is up from 65% for the same period of time in the previous iteration of the model, something that is certain to ring alarm bells for investors and economists.
Do Prices Go Down In a Recession? Here’s What Usually Gets Cheaper
While the prices of individual items may behave unpredictably due to unexpected economic factors, it is true that a recession might cause the prices of some items to fall. Because a recession means...
‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns the next decade could bring ‘massive insolvencies and cascading financial crises’
The economist warned in 2006 that the U.S. housing bust would cause a financial crisis. Now he has a new economic doomsday prediction, and it isn't pretty.
AOL Corp
What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.
As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
CNBC
Mark Zandi warns a recession may come in the second half of 2023
Moody's Analytics' chief economist Mark Zandi cautions that a recession may be on the horizon. In an interview with CNBC's Andrea Miller, Zandi said a recession did not occur in the first half of this year. Zandi called employment levels the "most important indicator[s]" of a recession. With unemployment at the low rate of 3.5%, he doesn't buy the view that two back-to-back quarters of negative growth alone are sufficient to make for a recession.
Why isn’t inflation slowing?
Here are five reasons why inflation keeps rising even as the economy slows.
CNET
Are We in a Recession? What's Going on with Layoffs, Interest Rates and the Stock Market
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation is showing few signs of cooling, as signaled in this week's Consumer Price Index report, making it more likely that the Federal Reserve will hike up interest rates even higher at next month's meeting.
CNBC
Consumer spending was flat in September and below expectations as inflation takes toll
Retail and food services sales in total were little changed in September against the estimate for a 0.3% gain. Excluding autos, sales rose 0.1%, vs. the estimate for spending to be unchanged. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation, indicating that consumer spending slowed. Consumer spending was flat in September...
Economic Outlook Goes From Bad to Worse
The economic rhetoric is getting worse — and clearer — lending an urgency to calls that the world needs to prepare for tougher times now. While the language of economics is so often inscrutable — aimed at people who spend their days poring over trade balances — increasingly blunt pronouncements from the top of the financial world are underscoring just how much risk lies in the year ahead. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, economic counsellor at the International Monetary Fund, warned on Tuesday...
With a Recession Looming and Interest Rates Rising, What's Next for the Economy?
Recent news and updates on the economic state for 2023.
Key Indicator Puts the Chance of Recession at 100%
Many top economists, such as Harvard’s Larry Summers, say the economy is likely to enter a recession this year or next, thanks to the large interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve. The economy shrank 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second. Consumer prices soared 8.2% in...
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Remodeling Sentiment Remains Positive, Though Softening
WASHINGTON, DC — Remodelers in many parts of the U.S. remain positive about the market, although a growing number are reporting signs of a slowdown due to ongoing labor shortages, high material prices and rising interest rates, the National Association of Home Builders said. The Washington, DC-based NAHB released...
yieldpro.com
Construction spending digs in as recession deepens
U.S. construction spending—an indicator of total spending on all types of construction—fell in August for the second month as the housing market moved further into a recession. Construction spending in September was estimated at “a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,781.3 billion, 0.7 percent below the revised July...
Oil prices fall more than 3% on recession worries
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
Comments / 0