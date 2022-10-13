Read full article on original website
‘Dr. Death’: Jennifer Morrison & Laura Belsey Set To Direct Season 2
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Morrison (One of Us is Lying, Euphoria) and Laura Belsey (The Walking Dead, Shadow And Bone) will direct episodes of Dr. Death Season 2 for Peacock. Morrison will direct episodes one to four; Belsey will direct 5-8. This season will feature the “Miracle Man” storyline based on the most recent third season of the Wondery podcast of the same name Paolo Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname “Miracle Man.” When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As...
8 Questions With Veronica Roth As She Chats About Her Latest Book, "Poster Girl"
Station Eleven meets The Minority Report in Roth's latest, and she's here to tell you a little more about why your next read should be Poster Girl.
The story behind a new book's strange dedication to Toast the cat
Of all the people in Jonathan Saha's life worth dedicating his book to, none of them could match the impact, or lack thereof, of Toast the cat. Saha's cat "was no help at all," reads the dedication page in Colonizing Animals which recently went viral on Twitter, collecting more than 266,000 likes.
‘Unsolved Mysteries’: Tiffany Valiante’s Parents Hope Netflix Episode Gets Her Case Reopened
The parents of Tiffany Valiante hope that the episode of Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' inspires authorities to reopen the investigation into her death.
Sony Pictures Animation and The Black List Announces Fredrick Leach As Inaugural Writers Program Fellow
EXCLUSIVE: The Black List and Sony Pictures Animation announce Fredrick Leach as the first-ever Writers Program Fellow. He will spend the next six months as an in-house writer for Sony Pictures Animation, where he will craft dialogue for custom animation pieces, dive into scripts on the development slate, pitch his own ideas, and much more. The Sony Pictures Animation x Black List Writers Program launched in April 2022 to identify and nurture writers who represent Sony Pictures Animation’s diverse and global audience. The partnership was the first program on blcklst.com to specifically target diverse writers in animation. Said Kristine Belson, president of...
