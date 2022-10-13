Read full article on original website
Biden pledges to codify abortion rights if Democrats win midterms: ‘I’ll sign it in January’ – live
President says his first move will be to codify Roe v Wade ‘once and for all’ – follow the latest
Giants owner still donating to election deniers despite pledge
Just shy of two years after saying he and his wife "reject and denounce any individuals, candidates or elected officials who do not honor our constitution," San Francisco Giants owner Charles Johnson continues donating to political candidates who have peddled baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. Quarterly Federal Election Commission filings showed that Johnson gave $100,000 to a political action committee backing Georgia Sen. candidate Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee and former professional football player who has regularly and falsely claimed that former...
Independent women flocking to GOP in final days before midterms: Poll
Independent women swung dramatically toward supporting Republicans over the past month, according to a new poll. The shift comes despite Democrats' efforts to push abortion.
Supreme Court declines to consider challenge to racist citizenship laws
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to reconsider the so-called "Insular Cases," a series of cases decided in the early 1900s that are infamous today for their racist foundation. The court's action dashes hopes of American Samoans who were seeking birthright citizenship. It also leaves intact a Tenth Circuit decision...
Biden gave young voters a win on student debt, but abortion tops midterm motivations
When Erin Moore started college, she knew she'd take on student debt. But years later, as she walks around a market in Bucks County, Pa., making loan payments feels much more within reach. Student loan relief "actually will make it feasible for me to pay," said Moore, a teacher in...
EXPLAINER: How Georgia's midterm runoff elections work
Two years ago, control of the U.S. Senate came down to Georgia, with two pivotal runoff election wins tipping the chamber's favor into Democratic hands. This fall, it's possible the newly minted battleground state could again play a major role in how the Senate shakes out, with a marquee contest that, thanks to a third-party candidate, may not be decided until a runoff election a month after Nov. 8.
Sparks fly in state school superintendent candidate debate in clashes over past governance
The two candidates hoping to head Georgia’s public schools traded barbs on the debate stage Monday, each accusing the other of not doing enough to help the state’s 1.8 million public school students. “As a member of the General Assembly, you did not issue or try to attempt...
Trump hotels charged his Secret Service protectors 'exorbitant' rates
The Trump Organization appears to have overcharged the Secret Service for stays at Trump-owned properties by agents protecting the then-president. The charges exceeded the government's approved rate, according to the House Oversight Committee, which says Secret Service records show payments totaling over $1.4 million. "The exorbitant rates charged to the...
To know how the war in Ukraine will end, watch Zelensky, not Putin
If you are tired of reading about Russia’s war in Ukraine, give yourself a short break and prepare for a long winter of discontent. While pundits and planners are busy gaming out the inevitable question, “How does it end?” cynics and realists are coming to terms with the fact that unless the Russian people say “enough,” or until the Ukrainians win back their entire country, this bloody mess will continue.
French cement giant pleads guilty to ISIS payments, agrees to pay $800M in penalties
The French cement company Lafarge SA has pleaded guilty in federal court in New York to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State and the Nusra Front to allow the company's business operations in northern Syria to continue amid country's devastating civil war. As part of its plea agreement...
In Ukraine, trend lines point to escalation, not an endgame
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, many predicted a short war. Eight months on, each new twist points toward escalation and the notion this conflict still has a long way to go. "The Ukrainians are determined to take back all of Ukraine. Now, this is the real eye opener for...
Midterm elections: Can I vote by mail in my state?
It’s almost time for voters across the U.S. to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, the outcome of which would determine control of the Senate and the House of Representatives for years to come.
The capital of Ukraine reels from second Russian attack this month
The capital of Ukraine was left in smoke and rubble after five Russian drones struck the city early Monday. The explosions crumbled residential buildings and energy facilities near a busy train station in central Kyiv. At least four people were killed in the attack and at least four others have been hospitalized, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top emergency response adviser to Ukraine's president.
