Florida State

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Giants owner still donating to election deniers despite pledge

Just shy of two years after saying he and his wife "reject and denounce any individuals, candidates or elected officials who do not honor our constitution," San Francisco Giants owner Charles Johnson continues donating to political candidates who have peddled baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. Quarterly Federal Election Commission filings showed that Johnson gave $100,000 to a political action committee backing Georgia Sen. candidate Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee and former professional football player who has regularly and falsely claimed that former...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

EXPLAINER: How Georgia's midterm runoff elections work

Two years ago, control of the U.S. Senate came down to Georgia, with two pivotal runoff election wins tipping the chamber's favor into Democratic hands. This fall, it's possible the newly minted battleground state could again play a major role in how the Senate shakes out, with a marquee contest that, thanks to a third-party candidate, may not be decided until a runoff election a month after Nov. 8.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Trump hotels charged his Secret Service protectors 'exorbitant' rates

The Trump Organization appears to have overcharged the Secret Service for stays at Trump-owned properties by agents protecting the then-president. The charges exceeded the government's approved rate, according to the House Oversight Committee, which says Secret Service records show payments totaling over $1.4 million. "The exorbitant rates charged to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

To know how the war in Ukraine will end, watch Zelensky, not Putin

If you are tired of reading about Russia’s war in Ukraine, give yourself a short break and prepare for a long winter of discontent. While pundits and planners are busy gaming out the inevitable question, “How does it end?” cynics and realists are coming to terms with the fact that unless the Russian people say “enough,” or until the Ukrainians win back their entire country, this bloody mess will continue.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The capital of Ukraine reels from second Russian attack this month

The capital of Ukraine was left in smoke and rubble after five Russian drones struck the city early Monday. The explosions crumbled residential buildings and energy facilities near a busy train station in central Kyiv. At least four people were killed in the attack and at least four others have been hospitalized, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top emergency response adviser to Ukraine's president.
GEORGIA STATE
