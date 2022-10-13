ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Latrobe chamber to honor 2022 difference makers at annual dinner

Every year, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce looks forward to its annual dinner and awards ceremony, according to Chamber President and CEO Briana Tomack. This year is no different. The chamber will host its 77th annual event on Monday, Oct. 24 at Saint Vincent College’s Fred Rogers Institute....
LATROBE, PA
In brief: news from Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel and more

—- The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a sale of paintings, jewelry and ornaments by artist Sheree Daugherty Nov. 5-6 at its Beechwood Farms auditorium. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. —- Hampton Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on...
SHARPSBURG, PA
Historian Tom Powers tapped to author Blawnox centennial book

When the village of Hoboken — current-day Blawnox — was first laid out in the late 1860s, it was created to support the contractors, and later the employees, of the now-gone Allegheny County Workhouse in neighboring O’Hara. “When Hoboken was first laid out, it was just another...
BLAWNOX, PA
Mary Queen of Apostles' students, crew prepare 'Wonktoberfest' to benefit musical

Bailey Linza likened high school musical theater to finding the golden ticket. She and two classmates at St. Joseph High School in Harrison reaped such joy from their production experiences that they have offered to head up a fall show for students at Mary Queen of Apostles School in New Kensington, where they have been without school shows since the pandemic.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
In brief: news from Marshall Middle School and more

—- Photographer Andrew Barclay will speak at the Zelienople Area Public Library 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., sharing a PowerPoint display of his photographs and providing information and tips about photography. The program is designed for people of any age interested in photography. It is part of the...
WEXFORD, PA
The Stroller, Oct. 15, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Masquerade ball planned Oct. 29 in Leechburg. Leechburg Area Community...
LEECHBURG, PA
Cal (Pa.) coach, receiver have Penn Hills family ties

Sixty-six miles of a roundtrip drive from his home in North Versailles to the Cal (Pa.) campus didn’t deter Brian Tarrant from grabbing an opportunity. After serving as a Penn Hills coach under Jon LeDonne, Tarrant had initially planned to follow LeDonne to Pine-Richland when LeDonne took the job with the Rams this season.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
Sewickley Academy inducts 3 alumni into Arts Hall of Fame

On Oct. 7, three new members were inducted into Sewickley Academy’s Arts Hall of Fame, a ceremony that occurs every four years. The inductees are John T. Barr ’69 (photojournalist), Pam Gregg (theater) and Brian Hutchison ’89 (actor). Hall of Fame honorees have distinguished themselves in the...
SEWICKLEY, PA
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 16, 2022

Dwight Howes sold property at 103 Fox Hill Drive to American Relocaton Connections LLC for $683,400. American Relocaton Connections LLC sold property at 103 Fox Hill Drive to Robert Carbeau III and Adara Maroon for $683,400. Franklin Park. Bradley Powell sold property at 1602 Bradsberry Ln to Keystone Mineral Group...
SEWICKLEY, PA
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 16, 2022

Bradley Fleming sold property at 217 Fourth St. to Blake Royston for $356,000. Lisa Freudenberg sold property at 25 Fifth St. to Joel Clinton and Rebecca Mae Carmody for $160,000. Estate of Emilie Macecevic sold property at 35 Fifth St. to Benjamin and Megan Krider for $270,000. Stephanie Klipp sold...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
Ex-Jayhawk leads Greensburg Central Catholic past Jeannette

Jaydin Canady likes to play against his former team. The Greensburg Central Catholic senior scored four touchdowns, including one on a 90-yard interception return, as the Centurions overcame a slow start to defeat rival Jeannette, 44-0, on Friday night at Centurion Stadium. Canady ran for 101 yards on five carries...
GREENSBURG, PA

