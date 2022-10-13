Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy’s new Gene Deal Fields get rave reviews from namesake
Growing up in the Utica, N.Y. area, Gene Deal never dreamed he’d have athletic fields named in his honor. But the new multi-purpose ballfields on the Shady Side Academy campus were scheduled to be dedicated the Gene Deal Fields on Oct. 14-15 as part of the school’s homecoming weekend.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe chamber to honor 2022 difference makers at annual dinner
Every year, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce looks forward to its annual dinner and awards ceremony, according to Chamber President and CEO Briana Tomack. This year is no different. The chamber will host its 77th annual event on Monday, Oct. 24 at Saint Vincent College’s Fred Rogers Institute....
2022 WPIAL football playoff picture entering Week 8
There are two weeks left in the stretch run of the 2022 WPIAL football regular season. Already, 33 teams have guaranteed a spot on the Playoff Path to the North Shore and to North Huntingdon. That leaves 44 district playoff spots up for grabs over the next two weeks. Here...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel and more
—- The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a sale of paintings, jewelry and ornaments by artist Sheree Daugherty Nov. 5-6 at its Beechwood Farms auditorium. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. —- Hampton Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on...
Masks recommended in Pittsburgh Public Schools as COVID community level rises
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County's COVID community level has changed from low to medium.This means starting Monday, a mask is recommended inside all Pittsburgh Public Schools. Despite this change, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall in the county.It's the lowest number since March.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport Area School District to borrow $3 million for high school fixes as it eyes much larger plan
The Freeport Area School Board is moving forward with senior high school renovations that will add $3 million to the district’s debt. The board voted unanimously Thursday to launch a $3 million bond issue that will wrap around the district’s outstanding bond debt. District Business Manager Brad Walker...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Historian Tom Powers tapped to author Blawnox centennial book
When the village of Hoboken — current-day Blawnox — was first laid out in the late 1860s, it was created to support the contractors, and later the employees, of the now-gone Allegheny County Workhouse in neighboring O’Hara. “When Hoboken was first laid out, it was just another...
Fort Ligonier Days marches on as 'go-to' fall event for many families
Fort Ligonier Days is a homecoming for many who visit or participate in the annual festival — whether or not they grew up in the Ligonier area. Members of Joyce Mowery’s family have been coming to the event for about three decades. “This is kind of a tradition,”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mary Queen of Apostles' students, crew prepare 'Wonktoberfest' to benefit musical
Bailey Linza likened high school musical theater to finding the golden ticket. She and two classmates at St. Joseph High School in Harrison reaped such joy from their production experiences that they have offered to head up a fall show for students at Mary Queen of Apostles School in New Kensington, where they have been without school shows since the pandemic.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from Marshall Middle School and more
—- Photographer Andrew Barclay will speak at the Zelienople Area Public Library 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., sharing a PowerPoint display of his photographs and providing information and tips about photography. The program is designed for people of any age interested in photography. It is part of the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 15, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Masquerade ball planned Oct. 29 in Leechburg. Leechburg Area Community...
Dollar Bank's consolidation plan moves forward with Standard Bank acquisition
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dollar Bank has announced they are moving forward with consolidation. Due to the recent acquisition of Standard Bank, the following branches will close: Parkway Center Drive SouthForbes AvenueRoute 30 (Greensburg)Old William Penn Highway (Murrysville)The employees of those branches will be relocated.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cal (Pa.) coach, receiver have Penn Hills family ties
Sixty-six miles of a roundtrip drive from his home in North Versailles to the Cal (Pa.) campus didn’t deter Brian Tarrant from grabbing an opportunity. After serving as a Penn Hills coach under Jon LeDonne, Tarrant had initially planned to follow LeDonne to Pine-Richland when LeDonne took the job with the Rams this season.
Former Hempfield grocery store set to become entertainment venue
Brothers Bobby and Chris Hogue are in the middle of designing a new entertainment venue at a former Hempfield grocery store, but they already know there’s nothing quite like it in the region. 814 Lanes & Games is set to open next year at the former Shop ’n Save...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy inducts 3 alumni into Arts Hall of Fame
On Oct. 7, three new members were inducted into Sewickley Academy’s Arts Hall of Fame, a ceremony that occurs every four years. The inductees are John T. Barr ’69 (photojournalist), Pam Gregg (theater) and Brian Hutchison ’89 (actor). Hall of Fame honorees have distinguished themselves in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 16, 2022
Dwight Howes sold property at 103 Fox Hill Drive to American Relocaton Connections LLC for $683,400. American Relocaton Connections LLC sold property at 103 Fox Hill Drive to Robert Carbeau III and Adara Maroon for $683,400. Franklin Park. Bradley Powell sold property at 1602 Bradsberry Ln to Keystone Mineral Group...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Canon-McMillan topples Upper St. Clair
Mike Evans hit Kaeden Singleton with a 7-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left in the game to give Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan a 28-24 nonconference win at Class 5A No. 4 Upper St. Clair (6-2) on Friday night. Jake Kasper rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown for Canon-McMillan...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 16, 2022
Bradley Fleming sold property at 217 Fourth St. to Blake Royston for $356,000. Lisa Freudenberg sold property at 25 Fifth St. to Joel Clinton and Rebecca Mae Carmody for $160,000. Estate of Emilie Macecevic sold property at 35 Fifth St. to Benjamin and Megan Krider for $270,000. Stephanie Klipp sold...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 15, 2022: Plum boys soccer wins matchup of section champs
TJ Schrecongost had two goals and an assist and Aldi Flowers and Brady French also scored to lead Plum (16-1-1) to a 4-1 boys soccer victory over Shady Side Academy (13-2) in a nonsection matchup of section champs Saturday. Bentworth 9, Uniontown 1 – Jerzy Timlin had four goals and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ex-Jayhawk leads Greensburg Central Catholic past Jeannette
Jaydin Canady likes to play against his former team. The Greensburg Central Catholic senior scored four touchdowns, including one on a 90-yard interception return, as the Centurions overcame a slow start to defeat rival Jeannette, 44-0, on Friday night at Centurion Stadium. Canady ran for 101 yards on five carries...
