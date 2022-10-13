Read full article on original website
Annual Mayor’s Ball is a smash hit
IRVINGTON, NJ — Team Irvington Strong presented the seventh annual Mayor’s Ball on Oct. 6 at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The annual event is a chance for Irvington officials, residents and supporters to come together for an evening of good food, dancing and fellowship. Photos...
Projects in Bloomfield, South Orange win Smart Growth Awards
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — New Jersey Future’s Smart Growth Awards recognizes the very best in planning, development and redevelopment in the Garden State. The 2022 virtual celebration, to be held Nov. 10, will honor six winning projects and two Cary Edwards Leadership Award winners for their groundbreaking contributions to making New Jersey communities sustainable and strong. To register for this free event, visit tinyurl.com/49yda4ds.
It’s time to get ‘On Your Feet!’ for Paper Mill’s newest show
MILLBURN, NJ — Exuberant, joyous and entertaining are just some of the words that come to mind to describe “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan,” which is playing at the Paper Mill Playhouse through Nov. 6. Based on the duo’s real-life story, this lively musical also includes the darker side of two Cuban immigrants trying to achieve the American dream and attempting to break through institutional barriers that impede the progress of minority groups.
Newark holds street-renaming ceremony in honor of deceased dentist
NEWARK, NJ — Newark recently honored Dr. Abdul Salaam, formerly known as Leo McCallum, by posthumously renaming the section of Johnson Avenue in Newark at West Bigelow Street after the dentist. A native of Newark, Salaam graduated from Newark’s South Side High School in 1947, then served as a...
Local artist invites art lovers to take a walk in her shoes
MILLBURN, NJ — Taking a walk in artist Sandra Charlap’s shoes just became a lot easier thanks to her newest exhibition, in which she will display her bold, bright and whimsical paintings portraying where she is going and where she has been. Charlap, an East Orange resident, formerly...
Winners announced for annual Essex County Parks Photography Contest
ROSELAND, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. presented awards to the 10 winners in the annual Essex County Parks Photography Contest on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Winners were awarded in adult, youth and professional categories. “We congratulate the winners of the Essex County Parks Photography Contest and...
SHU Center for Community Research and Engagement launches Change for Good
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — As community practitioner in residence at the Center for Community Research and Engagement at Seton Hall University, Jamila T. Davis has launched the Change for Good program, according to an Oct. 10 press release. The program, initiated with the Newark Office of Violence Prevention and...
Early voting locations in Essex County announced
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County will hold early voting for the Nov. 8 election from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6, Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will be held at the following locations:. Watsessing Park...
Bloomfield native takes on supervisor role in Glen Ridge schools
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge School District has a new buildings and grounds supervisor. Robert Gomes was hired to this position Sept. 1 and comes to the borough with considerable experience. Gomes, 52, has his roots in the area, having grown up in Bloomfield, on Harrison Street...
New Community Corp. helps young woman go from homelessness to a medical career
NEWARK, NJ — Ilene Villanueva has always wanted to work in the medical field. She said that, even as a child, people would seek her out for help translating or other tasks when she would go to doctor appointments or the emergency room. Her hopes of becoming a doctor...
Essex County jail task force to discuss special housing units at public meeting
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Correctional Facility civilian task force will be hosting an in-person public meeting on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at New Jersey Reentry Corp., 936 Bergen St. in Newark. A livestream of the meeting will be available at tinyurl.com/mry9p6py. During the meeting, the task force’s special housing units subcommittee will discuss issues related to special housing units in the jail.
Connecting the dots in downtown West Orange
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — Strange, colorful dots suddenly appeared on Main Street in West Orange on Oct. 6. They weren’t associated with any sickness in the usual manner, but things did reach a fever pitch when their purpose was revealed. The dots were connected with curb extensions that were temporarily installed in a pop-up event to create a parklet. Typically, it is a small area intended for public seating, dining, landscaping, bike parking or other creative uses. The concept of parklets is meant to add usable open space to downtown areas and promote increased foot traffic to benefit local businesses. The Downtown West Orange Alliance participated in preparing the site earlier and subsequently working the three-hour event.
Star East Orange Campus High School basketball player murdered
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange community is grieving the death of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a star basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, where he was a sophomore. According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and East Orange Police Department, on Oct. 3 at approximately 3:15...
Homecoming royalty crowned at West Orange High School
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seniors Shane Donagher and Cara Baluzy were crowned homecoming royalty along with honorary royalty Nick Velazquez and Stephanie Bermeo on Oct. 7 in Suriano Stadium, where West Orange took on rival East Orange Campus in the homecoming game. The revamped gender-neutral, nonbinary selection process was...
Invest Newark receives award for excellence in economic development
NEWARK, NJ — Invest Newark, the city of Newark’s economic development corporation, has received the Excellence in Economic Development Bronze Award from the International Economic Development Council for Economic Development Organization of the Year. The award recognizes Invest Newark’s work on equitable economic development throughout the city, including the organization’s programs such as the Newark Land Bank, Newark Fiber and the Language of Capital class.
Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team defeats Newark Arts in ECT second preliminary round
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 12th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 21 seed Newark Arts, 25-16, 25-21, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 13 at BHS. Junior Camille Schiralli had nine kills and eight digs, and junior Ana Santos had...
Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team gives fine efforts at meets
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Our Lady of Sorrows School cross-country team participated in the inaugural Saint Cassian Cross-Country Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. With just seven runners, the team placed three, from fifth place to ninth place, in three races. Two of the...
St. Joseph’s volleyball makes exciting debut
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Friday night, Oct. 7, “The Battle of Prospect Street” took place at St. Joseph’s Church in Maplewood as the St. Joseph’s Celtics took on the Our Lady of Sorrows Crusaders in girls CYO volleyball. The match was the very first volleyball game in St. Joseph’s history.
Columbia HS football team will hold homecoming and senior day at West Orange HS
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team will face Union City on Saturday, Oct. 15 at West Orange High School’s Joe Suriano Stadium, located at 51 Conforti Ave. in West Orange, on homecoming and senior day. At 1:30 p.m., there will be Senior Day student-athlete...
Glen Ridge rescinds water-related state of emergency
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The borough of Glen Ridge has rescinded its state of emergency, as of 2 p.m. on Oct. 14. The North Jersey District Water Supply Commission has completed the repair. The pressurizing and testing of the system are complete. The state of emergency regarding water usage is now rescinded.
