This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — Strange, colorful dots suddenly appeared on Main Street in West Orange on Oct. 6. They weren’t associated with any sickness in the usual manner, but things did reach a fever pitch when their purpose was revealed. The dots were connected with curb extensions that were temporarily installed in a pop-up event to create a parklet. Typically, it is a small area intended for public seating, dining, landscaping, bike parking or other creative uses. The concept of parklets is meant to add usable open space to downtown areas and promote increased foot traffic to benefit local businesses. The Downtown West Orange Alliance participated in preparing the site earlier and subsequently working the three-hour event.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO