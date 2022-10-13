ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Babysitter charged in 2021 death of 4-year-old

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZXkE_0iXiACwe00

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 29-year-old Des Moines man already facing child endangerment charges while taking care of a child has been charged with the death of a child he babysat years earlier.

According to WHO-DT, 29-year-old Austin Johnson was charged with the death of a 4-year-old who died on Feb. 20, 2021. In the search warrant obtained by the station, Johnson had fallen down stairs while carrying the toddler, landing on top of the child. Johnson had initially told police that the child “had fallen and was unresponsive.”

Police said that Johnson’s actions led to the death of the 4-year-old.

Johnson is in jail on a separate case involving a child in his care.

In September, Johnson recently admitted to authorities that he shook a 5-month-old for several seconds, resulting in the baby being sent to a hospital. Investigators told WHO-DT that the baby had multiple brain bleeds.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Des Moines Police investigating shooting on south side

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they have a good lead on a suspect in a shooting that injured one person on the south side of Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were first called about suspicious activity near the Baymont on Willow Creek Drive to the southwest of the Des Moines International […]
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines Police locate missing 9-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department reported that 9-year-old, Miko Shangab has been found safe after being reported missing Saturday night. Police say he's being reunited with his family. ORIGINAL STORY:. Shangab was last seen around 13th Street and Clark Street Saturday night, according to police.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/16/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 28 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ASSISTANCE CALLS, TWO MEET SUBJECTS, TWO EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE, ONE INFORMATIONAL CALL, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE HORSE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE DOMESTIC AND ONE OTHER CALL.
MARION COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Police Looking for Missing Person

The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
ADEL, IA
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal

An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines man charged with securities fraud

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A West Des Moines man is facing charges after police say he had an ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. According to police, 68-year-old Alan Steven Kessler is charged with one count of first-degree theft against an older individual, a class B felony; one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony; and one count of securities fraud, a class C felony.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday

Interstate 35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage showed the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the...
AMES, IA
iheart.com

House Fire on Des Moines' South Side Under Investigation

(Des Moines, IA) -- A house fire on Des Moines' south side is under investigation. The Des Moines Fire Department tells WHO Radio News the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area in the back of the home on McKinley Avenue just west of SW 9th Street. DMFD says a neighbor and several passers by reported the fire after seeing flames coming from the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog at a cat did not survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
92K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy