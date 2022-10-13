Read full article on original website
Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size
A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
Trump employee seen moving boxes on Mar-a-Lago security footage identified as former White House employee, source says
Washington – An employee at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort seen on security camera footage moving boxes that have become a key part of the FBI's ongoing investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records is a former White House culinary worker and Navy veteran, a source confirms to CBS News.
President Biden working to flip the script on voters' negative view of economy before midterms
According to recent CBS News polling, some voters blame Democratic policies and the Biden administration for inflation and the state of the U.S. economy. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang explains how the administration is working to flip the script with only 22 days left until the midterm elections.
Trump properties charged Secret Service as much as $1,185 a night, documents show
Washington — Properties owned by the Trump Organization charged the U.S. Secret Service rates that far exceeded the government rates during former President Donald Trump's presidency, Secret Service documents obtained by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee show. In a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Rep. Carolyn...
CBS News poll shows GOP on track to regain House majority
A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Fepublicans in the lead in the race to control the House of Representatives. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the midterms.
Ohio Senate race heats up with debate between Tim Ryan and JD Vance
A key Senate race in Ohio pits Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan is facing off against Republican J.D. Vance. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins “Red and Blue” to discuss the latest on the race.
Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance face off in debate
Senate candidates Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance faced off Monday night in their second debate, clashing over the economy, immigration and abortion ahead of November’s midterm election for the pivotal Ohio Senate seat. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Youngstown, Ohio.
How state legislative races could impact American democracy
The national focus around the midterm elections often centers around which party will control Congress, but the state legislature races are equally critical. The implications of the 2022 elections could be even greater as the Supreme Court is set to take up a case involving the "independent state legislature theory." New York Times domestic correspondent Nick Corasaniti joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss those state legislative races and how they could shape the future of American democracy.
Trump hotels charged Secret Service "exorbitant rates," records show
Records shared by the House Oversight Committee show Trump hotels and properties charged Secret Service agents five times the normal “government rate” for accommodations while protecting former President Donald Trump. In one case, the Secret Service was charged over $1,100 for a room at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Scott MacFarlane takes a look.
Student loan forgiveness application site goes live
The U.S. Department of Education has started to accept applications from federal student loan borrowers looking to erase debt. It comes nearly two months after President Biden announced his administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. Jon Healy, senior editor on the utility journalism team at the Los Angeles Times, joins CBS News for more on this.
Report: Secret Service overcharged at Trump hotels
A new report from the House Oversight Committee says Secret Service agents were charged as much as five times more than the government rate for some accommodations. The letter estimates that more than $1.4 million in taxpayer money went to the Trump Organization over a four-year period. Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
What's on Biden's campaign travel schedule?
President Biden has joined the campaign trail, but his travel schedule does not include many states with major midterm races. CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe asked the White House about the president's travel, and who else in the administration is has joined the campaign trail.
