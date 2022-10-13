The national focus around the midterm elections often centers around which party will control Congress, but the state legislature races are equally critical. The implications of the 2022 elections could be even greater as the Supreme Court is set to take up a case involving the "independent state legislature theory." New York Times domestic correspondent Nick Corasaniti joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss those state legislative races and how they could shape the future of American democracy.

