Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size

A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
CBS News poll shows GOP on track to regain House majority

A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Fepublicans in the lead in the race to control the House of Representatives. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the midterms.
How state legislative races could impact American democracy

The national focus around the midterm elections often centers around which party will control Congress, but the state legislature races are equally critical. The implications of the 2022 elections could be even greater as the Supreme Court is set to take up a case involving the "independent state legislature theory." New York Times domestic correspondent Nick Corasaniti joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss those state legislative races and how they could shape the future of American democracy.
Trump hotels charged Secret Service "exorbitant rates," records show

Records shared by the House Oversight Committee show Trump hotels and properties charged Secret Service agents five times the normal “government rate” for accommodations while protecting former President Donald Trump. In one case, the Secret Service was charged over $1,100 for a room at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Scott MacFarlane takes a look.
Student loan forgiveness application site goes live

The U.S. Department of Education has started to accept applications from federal student loan borrowers looking to erase debt. It comes nearly two months after President Biden announced his administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. Jon Healy, senior editor on the utility journalism team at the Los Angeles Times, joins CBS News for more on this.
Report: Secret Service overcharged at Trump hotels

A new report from the House Oversight Committee says Secret Service agents were charged as much as five times more than the government rate for some accommodations. The letter estimates that more than $1.4 million in taxpayer money went to the Trump Organization over a four-year period. Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
What's on Biden's campaign travel schedule?

President Biden has joined the campaign trail, but his travel schedule does not include many states with major midterm races. CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe asked the White House about the president's travel, and who else in the administration is has joined the campaign trail.
