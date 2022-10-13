Read full article on original website
Talking Pumpkin Day
News 4 takes a look at what's going on in the community. Choral Director Cameron Weiler joined News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about The Filharmonic performing on October 18. Erin Grantham with the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce joined News 4 Live at Lunch ahead of the big event happening in downtown Enterprise this Saturday.
WATCH: Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new Miss National Peanut Festival will be crowned on Saturday, October 15 at the Dothan Civic Center.
Enterprise fire video
Fall is in full swing and the city of progress is celebrating. Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival. Jakia Pearson is the new Miss National Peanut Festival. Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall.
Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Miss Slocomb is your new Miss National Peanut Festival winner. Jakia Pearson took home the crown after the finals Saturday evening.
Downtown Enterprise Fire - Drone Video
Downtown Enterprise businesses react to early morning fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Numerous Enterprise businesses are reacting to this morning's fire that severely damaged several downtown businesses. One of the businesses damaged is Coffee Corner. Other businesses impacted are All About Art and She Shed. Enterprise Mayor William Cooper says the fire could have been much worse.
Samson @ Geneva County | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Samson takes on Geneva County.
Ashford @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Ashford takes on New Brockton.
GW Long @ Abbeville | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as GW Long takes on Abbeville.
State fire marshal to visit Enterprise Monday
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama State Fire Marshal will be in Enterprise Monday to work to determine the cause of a Sunday morning fire that destroyed three businesses and a residential building. "We do not believe, or have any reason to believe, that this was intentional," said Enterprise Fire...
Enterprise streets closing for Boll Weevil Fall Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several streets in downtown Enterprise will be closed to traffic on Saturday as the city celebrates the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. According to information provided by the city's Chamber of Commerce, the closures will affect the following roadways from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow:
Charles Henderson @ Headland | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Charles Henderson takes on Headland.
McKenzie @ Kinston | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as McKenzie takes on Kinston.
Brooks County @ Early County | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Brooks County takes on Early County.
Straughn @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this Week 8 match up as Straughn takes on Northside Methodist Academy.
Florala @ Elba | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Florala takes on Elba.
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Public Information Manager Emily Glasscock says the first fire call came in at 5:38 a.m. Just over an hour later, at 6:44 a.m., Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis activated an all-call for all Enterprise firefighters. There are no reported injuries from the fire. Enterprise, New...
Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, "When I took office, our...
Houston Academy @ Opp | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Opp.
“Dancing for Scholarships” supports Enterprise State Community College students
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass celebrities showed off their dance moves for a good cause Thursday, October 13. Enterprise State Community College held the Dancing for Scholarships event. Prominent figures from the Wiregrass put on their dancing shoes to benefit the Enterprise State Scholarship Foundation. This is the first time...
