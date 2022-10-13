DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new Miss National Peanut Festival will be crowned on Saturday, October 15 at the Dothan Civic Center. News 4 will carry the pageant live starting at 4 p.m. You can watch right here, on the News 4 app for your phone, Roku, Amazon, or Apple streaming devices. It will also be available on ME-TV.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO