NBC 29 News
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal. The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns. Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in...
WHSV
Rockingham County Landfill partners with Weyers Cave flower farm for composting project
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaves can clutter up your yard doing the fall season, but before you take those bags to the landfill, a local business wants to take them off your hands to help their products grow. “I grew up on a poultry farm and Jess grew up...
pagevalleynews.com
Fairview BLA approved, derelict building code adopted, ARPA funds allocated and other Luray news
LURAY, Oct. 11 — After several months of discussion, the Luray Council this week adopted a Code Amendment to establish regulations on blighted properties and derelict buildings. The unanimous vote of support by council aligned with many citizens desire to clean up blighted areas in the tourist town. “I...
WHSV
Open Doors in need of transportation for temporary shelter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg will reopen for its thermal season on November 7. With the shelter operating on a rotating model, switching between host churches it needs some help to get its guests there. “We’ve been working on the commitment that there...
NBC 29 News
Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
WHSV
Elkton hosts successful Autumn Days Festival
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - It’s that time of year when people enjoy the fall leaves and weather with festivals and pumpkin patches in local towns. This weekend the town of Elkton hosted its 36th annual Autumn Days festival. The Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee, which puts on Autumn Days said...
WHSV
RHSPCA and local business holds events to help clear the shelter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is once again at capacity, so they have teamed up with local businesses to host events and connect families to their perfect pet. RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said by midday Friday, the shelter had already taken in 16 animals. Last month, they...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
WHSV
Greater Shenandoah chapter of AFSP holds Out of the Darkness walk
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Greater Shenandoah chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of the Darkness walk Saturday at Gypsy Hill Park. This walk is the chapter’s biggest fundraising event of the year. “Hopefully something we do or donate will help prevent another...
WHSV
Bridgewater ensembles to perform at homecoming concert
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, Chorale, a jazz band featuring alumni from 1982 to 2022, and a newly formed chamber ensemble, Meridiane, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music during the annual Homecoming Concert.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 8: Rockbridge County vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro hosts Rockbridge County in week eight.
WHSV
Local man first to cross the finish line in inaugural Harrisonburg Half Marathon
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although the race drew crowds from all over the country, the first person to cross the finish line in the first-ever Harrisonburg Half Marathon was a man born and raised in the Valley. Over 800 runners took on the 13.1-mile trek beginning and ending at Westover...
WHSV
Bridgewater adding speed cameras in school zone along Route 42
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In the coming months, photo speed monitoring equipment will be installed to slow down drivers in Bridgewater school zones. In a 5 day study performed by the speed camera vendor Blue Line Solutions in late September, 12,300 drivers traveled the Main Street corridor on Route 42 near Turner Ashby High School and John Wayland Elementary School while school zone lights were flashing. This happened from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.
WHSV
Downtown Harrisonburg drawing large crowds for Half Marathon, Skeleton Festival this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At least 4,000 people are expected to show up to Skeleton Festival happening on Saturday across downtown Harrisonburg. There will be a costume contest on the Court Square lawn. It is open to all ages with several categories including pets, kids under 5, elementary school, middle/high school, adults, and duo/group. On Court Square, you’ll also find the pumpkin decorating contest where participants can vote for their favorite pumpkin before winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.
WHSV
HPD hosts 20th SWAT Competition
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The best training is hands-on experience. SWAT Teams from around the commonwealth came to the Valley to compete in the 20th SWAT Competition. Not only is it a time to hone response skills, but it’s also a time to see how each SWAT Team compares.
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
cbs19news
ACPD responds to report on potential bias policing in traffic stops
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police responded to the recent report on potentially biased policing in traffic stops. We spoke with the Commander of Professional Standards for ACPD Capt. Darrell Byers to get his reaction to Albemarle’s numbers in the report. "I don’t think we have...
WHSV
Out of Darkness Walk set for Saturday; memorial for those lost to suicide
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Greater Shenandoah Valley/Charlottesville Out of Darkness Community Walk is set for Saturday at Gypsy Hill Park. The walk is meant to bring awareness to mental health, honor those lost to suicide and raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The fundraising goal for this year’s walk is $60,000.
WHSV
Crash caused backup on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
Crash, incident shut down I-64 west in Goochland County with six-mile backup
A crash in Goochland is causing traffic backups on Interstate 64 Friday afternoon, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
