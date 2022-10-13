Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three arrested following an Athens Co. drug raid
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, October 12, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 4072 Center Street, New Marshfield in Athens County after an investigation into recent drug activity at the residence. Sheriff Smith said, “Agents with the Task Force, Athens County...
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio Task Force Arrests Three for Drug Trafficking
On October 12, 2022, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 4072 Center Street, New Marshfield after an investigation prompted by numerous complaints from area residents involving drug and criminal activity at the home. The residence was secured by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer
West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
meigsindypress.com
Athens Woman in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity in Rutland
RUTLAND, Ohio – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of alleged drugs in Rutland. According to the Village of Rutland Police Department, on October 12, 2022 at 8:45 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle leaving Family Dollar with an inoperable license plate light.
wchstv.com
Deer spotlighting investigation in Wood County results in multiple charges
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. — An investigation by natural resources police has resulted in multiple charges for two people accused of illegally killing eight deer in southern Wood County. Two suspects accused of shooting three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night are facing more than 20 charges,...
Man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Jackson County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Washington Township, Jackson County, Sunday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) near the intersection of SR-327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. A […]
Sheriff: Man arrested, charged with raping 12-year-old Scioto County girl he met through Facebook
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Muskingum County man was arrested Thursday after being suspected of raping a 12-year-old girl he met through Facebook, according to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff David Thoroughman said the Portsmouth Police Department first took a report on Oct. 10 that the girl had...
clayconews.com
ARRESTS: NARCOTICS SEIZURE DURING LATE SEPTEMBER 2022 TRAFFIC STOP IN PERRY COUNTY, OHIO
PERRY COUNTY, OH - Perry County Sheriff William R. Barker is reporting that a traffic stop in late September 2022 by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies is being investigated by the Perry County Special Investigations Unit. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 04:08 A.M. Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Man Arrested after Threatening with Gun Released Due to Full Prison
NELSONVILLE – A man with serious accusations was released this week after the prison claimed they didn’t have any bed space. According to the Nelsonville police department on 10/10/22 around 09:40 PM Officers responded to W Canal St for a report of a man with a gun. The caller reported that a male pulled a green 40 caliber gun on him at the Go Mart intersection and then left flying down E Canal St.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – One Shot by Gun in Fairfield County on Possible Accident
Lithopolis – One person is injured in a shooting that currently has been reported as accidental. First responders are heading to the scene located at 6300 Lithopolis road where one person has been injured with a gunshot wound. Update: Man was transferred to Mount Carmel Emergency.
mountain-topmedia.com
More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
sciotopost.com
Ross County Health Department Reports Catalytic Converter Theft
Chillicothe – A vehicle was damaged yesterday after a theft of a converter occurred. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the scene of theft around 1:30 pm on 10/12/22. When they arrived the Ross County Health Department reported that according to cameras a catalytic converter was stolen off a 2019 Dodge Ram that was parked in a parking lot across the street around 2:30 am on Wednesday morning.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fairfield Co. man indicted on child pornography-related charges
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Fairfield County man appeared in court this week following an indictment on child pornography-related charges. Calib Lain Puckett, of Amanda, Ohio, was indicted last week on 13 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, 1 count of voyeurism, and 1 count of possession of criminal tools.
OSHP investigating two-vehicle serious injury crash on Portsmouth Road
Media Release The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury cra
thepostathens.com
Intoxicated driver drives off road and into field, juvenile harassed over social media
Athens County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Della Road area near US 50 in Athens due to a complaint of several gunshots being heard. Upon arrival, a patrol was conducted and no gunshots were heard. Lost and found. A female was reported missing on Oct. 4 after dropping her child...
WHIZ
15 Charged in “Snapped” Off Indictments
More than a dozen Muskingum County residents accused of defrauding federal and state food, childcare, and Medicaid benefits programs are facing the consequences after being indicted by the Muskingum County Grand Jury. Their charges are a result of a year-long investigation conducted by the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office and Muskingum...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Circuit Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled recently in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Mason Moyer, 3050 Fairview Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Waters to burglary. Sentencing is set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 7. * Mario Morales-Mendes, 1341 Market St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Waters to burglary...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
sciotopost.com
28-Year-Old Wellson Man Sustained Serious Injury After Hitting Deer with Motorcycle
Jackson– The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle injury crash that occurred on Township Road 372 (Fridenmaker Road) near the intersection of State Route 327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. on October 16, 2022. The crash occurred when a 1993 Honda XR250 operated by...
WSAZ
Waverly man killed in crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the Mifflin Township area of Pike County. Troopers said John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving west on State Route 124 when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened...
