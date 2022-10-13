ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Marshfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three arrested following an Athens Co. drug raid

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, October 12, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 4072 Center Street, New Marshfield in Athens County after an investigation into recent drug activity at the residence. Sheriff Smith said, “Agents with the Task Force, Athens County...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio Task Force Arrests Three for Drug Trafficking

On October 12, 2022, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 4072 Center Street, New Marshfield after an investigation prompted by numerous complaints from area residents involving drug and criminal activity at the home. The residence was secured by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
NEW MARSHFIELD, OH
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Athens Woman in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity in Rutland

RUTLAND, Ohio – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of alleged drugs in Rutland. According to the Village of Rutland Police Department, on October 12, 2022 at 8:45 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle leaving Family Dollar with an inoperable license plate light.
RUTLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
State
Ohio State
Athens County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
New Marshfield, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Scott
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Man Arrested after Threatening with Gun Released Due to Full Prison

NELSONVILLE – A man with serious accusations was released this week after the prison claimed they didn’t have any bed space. According to the Nelsonville police department on 10/10/22 around 09:40 PM Officers responded to W Canal St for a report of a man with a gun. The caller reported that a male pulled a green 40 caliber gun on him at the Go Mart intersection and then left flying down E Canal St.
NELSONVILLE, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
IRONTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County Health Department Reports Catalytic Converter Theft

Chillicothe – A vehicle was damaged yesterday after a theft of a converter occurred. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the scene of theft around 1:30 pm on 10/12/22. When they arrived the Ross County Health Department reported that according to cameras a catalytic converter was stolen off a 2019 Dodge Ram that was parked in a parking lot across the street around 2:30 am on Wednesday morning.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Criminal Investigations
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fairfield Co. man indicted on child pornography-related charges

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Fairfield County man appeared in court this week following an indictment on child pornography-related charges. Calib Lain Puckett, of Amanda, Ohio, was indicted last week on 13 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, 1 count of voyeurism, and 1 count of possession of criminal tools.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

15 Charged in “Snapped” Off Indictments

More than a dozen Muskingum County residents accused of defrauding federal and state food, childcare, and Medicaid benefits programs are facing the consequences after being indicted by the Muskingum County Grand Jury. Their charges are a result of a year-long investigation conducted by the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office and Muskingum...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Circuit Court

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled recently in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Mason Moyer, 3050 Fairview Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Waters to burglary. Sentencing is set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 7. * Mario Morales-Mendes, 1341 Market St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Waters to burglary...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Waverly man killed in crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the Mifflin Township area of Pike County. Troopers said John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving west on State Route 124 when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened...
WAVERLY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy